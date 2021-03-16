What's new

Question here. Am I banned as I cant seem to reply now.

M

magra

Aug 17, 2020
I got a warning (my first) from a mod @krash . I cannot seem to reply to any post now. Does it mean I am banned?
If yes, till when does this ban last?
Also, is there a procedure to dispute a warning or a moderator's decision is deemed final here?
 
magra said:
I got a warning (my first) from a mod @krash . I cannot seem to reply to any post now. Does it mean I am banned?
If yes, till when does this ban last?
Also, is there a procedure to dispute a warning or a moderator's decision is deemed final here?
Realized that I am only locked out of one particular thread.
I do need to understand if there is a dispute procedure though.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Jun 27, 2017
If you are banned then you won't be able to open a thread.
You would have been banned from that thread or section ,since you are not able to reply back
 
Rollno21 said:
If you are banned then you won't be able to open a thread.
You would have been banned from that thread or section ,since you are not able to reply back
yeah. realized that later. thanks for replying.
Do you know if you can challenge the thread ban and warning point?
 
magra said:
yeah. realized that later. thanks for replying.
Do you know if you can challenge the thread ban and warning point?
Take it to GHQ ,I doubt you will get a reply or you can reply to the warning received from mod and have a conversation,that's is if they keep the option open.
 
Rollno21 said:
Take it to GHQ ,I doubt you will get a reply or you can reply to the warning received from mod and have a conversation,that's is if they keep the option open.
I cannot reply to the warning received. How do I take it to GHQ?
I am not desperate , just want to understand the rule here.

What I have learnt though is that I should not reply to a moderator in a thread even if I have some disagreement. No fun playing with a 'player-cum-umpire'.
 
