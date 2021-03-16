Question here. Am I banned as I cant seem to reply now.

Realized that I am only locked out of one particular thread.I got a warning (my first) from a mod @krash . I cannot seem to reply to any post now. Does it mean I am banned?
If yes, till when does this ban last?
Also, is there a procedure to dispute a warning or a moderator's decision is deemed final here?
yeah. realized that later. thanks for replying.If you are banned then you won't be able to open a thread.
You would have been banned from that thread or section ,since you are not able to reply back
Take it to GHQ ,I doubt you will get a reply or you can reply to the warning received from mod and have a conversation,that's is if they keep the option open.yeah. realized that later. thanks for replying.
Do you know if you can challenge the thread ban and warning point?
I cannot reply to the warning received. How do I take it to GHQ?Take it to GHQ ,I doubt you will get a reply or you can reply to the warning received from mod and have a conversation,that's is if they keep the option open.