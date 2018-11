THIS is the most stupid question...



Once she goes its not your business!

She can do whatever she wants not your business...You are neither her mahram nor her friend nor her witness so ALLAH wont question you...



The reason she is going abroad is because look how the people are reacting...YOU people are giving her a reason to seek asylum and win those awards! Had you people not behaved like crazy baboons she wouldnt have reason to believe her life was in danger meaning no ground to seek asylum! Now she has EVERY RIGHT TO cry for her safety and even preach how intolerant a society we are coz we proved it! We showed it...EVERY major media has reported how people with beards are equal to animals! We have pictures, videos of such animals! Cursing the people who were not involved/ cursing her/ cursing the judiciary/ cursing the country! Just showing what kind of animals she will be running away from to preach bad about Pakistan!



So if anything please blame yourself!



Be a man and take part of the blame for showing yourself as a threat so she can get asylum! Coz if you guys didnt behave like animals she would have NO GROUND for asylum seeking as her life wouldnt be in danger!

Click to expand...