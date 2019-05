Back in 2009, the UAE upgraded some of its Bombrdier Dash-8 Q300s into Maritime Patrol Craft with all sorts of radars for spotting surface combatants.However, I can find no information on whether the Dash-8s were equipped with Sonobouy launch tubes for submarine detection.The problem here lies in the fact that the UAE chose Provincial Aerospace to do the upgrades and not their rival Fields Aviation because Fields has done tons of Dash-8 modifications and even have Sonobouys on their brochures online:If anyone has any info on this it would be very much obliged.