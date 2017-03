Despite an even longer Muslim Arab presence in Spain, Portugal (800 years almost) compared to approximately 450 years of Ottoman presence in Balkans, today more people live in Iberia than in the entire Balkans combined, there are no native Muslims any longer. Same story with Malta, parts of Southern France, Sicily, parts of Southern Italy, Crete, half of Cyprus etc.40% of Albania remains Christian (Catholic and Orthodox) and it is in general one of the least religious countries in the world. Tiny Kosovo is an exception and the biggest Muslim-majority region in Europe.I have a few Bosnian friends and they tell me that most of them converted to Islam over the generations because they previously always were in conflict with Christians as they were distinctive Christians before that were persecuted.Read about Bogomilism.In general neither the Arabs nor the Ottomans priority was to mass-convert locals.It probably also helped the Bosniaks, Albanians and Kosovars (who are essentially Albanians) that there was no Catholic Church around or inquisition or an Isabella or Ferdinand.As far as Albanians go and why they became Muslims and not Bulgarians or Macedonians for instance, I have no idea but somehow I tend to believe that it could have something to do wit their relative isolation, tribalism and the fact that they were the odd ones in the region as they spoke a completely different language and tend to have a quite distinctive culture that separates them from their mostly Slavic neighbors. Converting probably also gave them economic and political benefits as I know that many Ottoman personalities from military to bureaucrats were of Albanian origin.In fact we can just take a look at the most recent royal dynasty in Egypt. The Muhammad Ali dynasty. They were of Albanian origin.Anyway despite most Albanians being nominally Muslims they are quite nationalistic people and their national hero remains Skanderbeg who resisted Ottoman rule.What does it matter if Europeans adopt Islam or Christianity? Both are Semitic (Abrahamic) religions native to the Middle East and alien to traditional European paganism in its various forms. I guess an Romanian pagan 1000 years ago could have the exact same view about Romanian Christian converts during that era, don't you think?Albanians and Bosniaks remain European except for their religion which they are quite relaxed about to put it mildly.It is a strange phenomenon to see Europeans call Bosnians and Albanians for traitors as if all Europeans were a homogenous lot (forgetting that Europeans have murdered each other more than any other people by far in history) and if they (Europeans) had no relation to religions originating in the Middle East (Christianity and Judaism). It is a hilarious concept that naturally derives from Islamophobia.