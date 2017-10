hi guys,I am Ahmed Turki from Anantnag city of Kashmir. so you can say that I am a pure Kashmiri lol. I have to start this thread because I have no idea of my origins. as you can see my surname is Turki. according to my Hindu Friends Turki is a Kashmiri Pandit surname used by Pandits who were employed by Turkish kings. hence my username brahminzada. (I identify as a revert because pandits are considered reverts in kahsmir)while according to my family legend we are descended from a small Turkish Community of mostly merchants and some soldiers who migrated to Kashmir valley for better life between 13th to 16th century. sadly we are not from single Turkish tribe but we migrated from all kind of Turkish tribes, so we chose to identify as Turki collectively. Mughals are different from us who migrated during Mughal reign on india.are there any Muslims with turki Surname in Pakistan or Bangladesh ? what is your biradri ? I just want to know my origins guys, I have no problem with sudra or Brahmin origins or Turki origin, I am a muslim and that's my identity.