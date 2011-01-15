Question About Jinnah

Narendra Modi is India's Hindu Jinnah, following two-nation theory: Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi We are Hindus but we don't want our country to become a Hindu Rashtra, says Tarun Gogoi.

Shashi Tharoor kicks up row with 'Hindu Pakistan' jibe Congress, however, disapproves of his comment; BJP calls it “extraordinary” as “it is an attack on the Indian democracy and Hindus.”

I want to be clear that I am not attacking Jinnah- I am looking for a response to a line of thought regarding Jinnah.As I understand it, there is a line of thought that claims Modi is a Hindu Jinnah, BJP is pushing for "Hindu Pakistan"- I think this is a line of thought that is associated with India's Congress party.I want to be very clear that I am not endorsing that line of thought. I honestly don't know that much about Jinnah. I think we may have some Jinnahologists here who can respond to this line of thinking and I would like to know how this line of theory can be responded to in a way that is pro-Pakistan.Myself, I don't really know much about Jinnah so I am wondering how people who are better informed can respond to this claim. Instead of trying to articulate a response myself on the basis of a very limited knowledge, I would like to know how people who have studied Jinnah can respond to the claim.Myself- I think many people sacrificed a lot so there can be a Pakistan, I respect the Pakistani nation and people and I respect Pakistan's right to independence. If Pakistanis woke up tomorrow and said they wanted to rejoin India, I would respect that. But I don't think that will happen anytime soon (possibly not in a 100 years, possibly not in a 1,000, possibly never- Allah knows best) and I think Pakistan has a right to independence based on the will of the Pakistani people. They have a right to self-determination and so I respect the will of the Pakistani people and I think the will of the Pakistani people has to be respected.