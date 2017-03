A lot of Iranians I have met call themselves "Persians" when I ask about their nationality, I think it's because of the way Iran is portrayed today and they do not want to associate with that term for political reason, maybe how they want to associate more with "Persia" because of pride and how the world hears about it or maybe it's an multi-ethnic country?



Anyways, my question is, is it a minority who call themselves Persian or is it only the Western diaspora who says that? Do you refer yourself as Iranian or Persians and why?

