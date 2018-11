Querry regarding TuAF

Recently heard rumors that TuAF is starting a program like USAF Reserves/National guard where a pilot in commercial airlines can also be a weekend combat pilot. Is there any truth to these rumors??



Also what would be the requirements for this program? Salary?? Do I have to give up US citizenship??



Also looking into Turk Hava Yollari.



Really want to escape anti muslim hatred in America. So if I am a Pakistani immigrant in Turkey who is very religious. And if my wife wears hijab/niqab/burqa. How will we be treated? Will we be mocked?? What should I expect from a life in Turkey?? Do Turks dislike outsiders or look down upon them?? What is a good salary to have a decent life??



Both Turk and non turk advice is welcome.

Click to expand...