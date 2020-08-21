/ Register

  Friday, August 21, 2020

Queensland police officer swooped by magpie as swooping season takes flight

    A Queensland police officer travelling through Childers, near Bundaberg, on a bicycle has become the target of a swooping magpie.

    The road policing officer was travelling on an open road on Tuesday and wearing a high visibility jacket when the bird zoomed from its nest and pecked the officer's helmet from behind.

    [​IMG]
    The road policing officer said the attack took him by surprise. (Queensland Police)

    "(It) just goes to show that no one is above the laws of nature – not even when you've got flashing lights, sirens and a highly visible police bike," police said in a statement.

    The officer was fine but said the run-in was "not what he was expecting" while conducting patrols of the area.

    Police said it was "a harsh reminder that spring, and magpie season, is just around the bend".

    Magpie swooping season begins

    Magpies usually breed between August and October every year, and it's during this time their protective swooping behaviour is in full force.



    https://www.9news.com.au/national/q...s-flight/3d307c3a-70d2-4313-8639-72a731d8040a

     
