Queen’s Guard knocks over a black boy while marching

Imperial Reckoning: The Untold Story of Britain's Gulag in Kenya

British government ordered all documentation relating to detention and torture during its last days of rule in Kenya destroyed.

Police car drives into protesters, flings people on hood

USA: Police car hits group of protesters crossing intersection in San Diego

July 28, 1932: Bonus Army Attacked

U.S. government attacked World War I veterans with tanks, bayonets, and tear gas

To evict the Bonus Army marchers, troops donned gas masks, fixed bayonets, and, with sabers drawn

For decades Western imperialists have waged wars and destroyed local populations in the name of civilization and democracy. From 1952 to 1960, after a violent uprising by native Kenyans, the British detained and brutalized hundreds of thousands of Kikuyu--the colony's largest ethnic group--who had demanded their independence. In the eyes of the British colonizers, the men and women who fought in the insurgency--Mau Mau, as it was then called--weren't freedom fighters but rather savages of the lowest order. The British felt justified, in the name of civilization, in crushing those who challenged colonial rule, even if it meant violating their basic human rights.

A demonstration in Detroit against police brutality and racial injustice on Sunday night became violent as a police SUV plowed into protesters, knocking some protesters back and sending others who were on the hood flying from the vehicle.

A police car hit a group of protesters crossing the street in San Diego on Sunday night. The police vehicle was flashing its lights before forcing its way through the crowd while surrounding cars waited, blaring their horns. Protesters frantically tried to stop the car, as one person was dragged along on the hood of the vehicle. Protests have rocked the United States since the police killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis earlier this week after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he was recorded saying, "I can't breathe" and "Don't kill me."

On July 28, 1932, under the leadership of Douglas MacArthur, George Patton, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, the U.S. government attacked World War I veterans with tanks, bayonets, and tear gas. The WWI vets were part of a Bonus Army who came to Washington, D.C. to make a demand for their promised wartime bonuses.