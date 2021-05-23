What's new

Queen Sends Off UK's Largest Warship As It Set Sails For South China Sea; To Halt In India

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,635
-7
8,012
Country
India
Location
India
As a “special farewell,” UK’s Queen Elizabeth II visited the country’s largest warship group on May 22 before it embarks on its visit to 40 nations including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea through the South China Sea. Led by the British monarch, the UK’s Carrier Strike Group will visit more than one-fifth of the world’s nations when it sails next month. She was also briefed on the entire plan by Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group with the Queen meeting with the officers who will "make it happen."

As per Royal Navy’s official release, the task group will visit all the nations including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore in a deployment covering 26,000 nautical miles. Meanwhile, the group will also embark upon exercises with French carrier FS Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean along with naives and aircraft from other allies such as the United States, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Japan, UAE.


What consists of Carrier Strike Group?
In the Pacific, the ships from the Carrier Strike Group will mark the 50th anniversary of the Five Powers Defence Arrangements between Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and the UK by taking part in Exercise Bersama Lima. Notably, HMS Diamond and Defender; frigates HMS Richmond and Kent; an Astute-class submarine in support below the waves; and Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ships RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring are being deployed for the first time in the group.



Additionally, over 30 aircraft will also embark across the task group that include F-35 jets from 617 Squadron, the Dambusters, and the US Marine Corps’ VMFA-211; Wildcat helicopters from 815 Naval Air Squadron and Merlin helicopters from 820 and 845 Naval Air Squadrons. Royal Marines from at least 42 Commanda will also be deployed with the carrier. Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen and American Arleigh Burke destroyer USS The Sullivans are also participating.


Projecting UK’s influence’
In a statement, UK’s Defence Secretary ben Wallace noted that when Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail next month, “it will be flying the flag for Global Britain – projecting our influence, signalling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow.”

“The entire nation can be proud of the dedicated men and women who for more than six months will demonstrate to the world that the UK is not stepping back but sailing forth to play an active role in shaping the international system of the 21st Century,” he added.
Click to expand...
Why is the mission being carried out?
As per Royal Navy, the upcoming deployment is aimed to bolster the already strong defence partnerships in the Pacific region where the UK is dedicated to reaching an even more enduring regional defence and security presence. It further added that the scheduled events in Singapore, Korea, Japan and India will provide the opportunity to enhance the security partnership and elevate the political relations. Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, said that Carrier Strike Group (CSG21) is “significant as the first operational deployment of a Queen Elizabeth-class carrier but, at the strategic level, it symbolises so much more.”





“The most significant deployment of its kind for a quarter of a century, it is a visible demonstration of the Royal Navy’s resurgence after decades of contraction,” Moorhouse added. In its totality, the units from the Carrier Strike Group next month will visit more than 40 countries and undertake in excess of 70 engagements, visits, air exercises and operations.



www.republicworld.com

Queen sends off UK's largest warship as it set sails for South China Sea; to halt in India

As a “special farewell,” UK’s Queen Elizabeth II visited the country’s largest warship on May 22 before it embarks on its visit to 40 nations including India.
www.republicworld.com www.republicworld.com
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
7,477
17
8,287
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
The most significant deployment of its kind for a quarter of a century, it is a visible demonstration of the Royal Navy’s resurgence after decades of contraction,” Moorhouse added. In its totality, the units from the Carrier Strike Group next month will visit more than 40 countries and undertake in excess of 70 engagements, visits, air exercises and operations
Click to expand...
Can't wait to see this beauty sailing across the globe carrying our flag throughout Asia. 🇬🇧😍

1621785589803.png

1621785667699.png

1621785698915.png
our majestic Queen sees off the ship in her name. :)

1621785783068.png

1621785871169.png
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
7,477
17
8,287
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
HMS Prince of Wales the second carrier will soon be coming online as well. :chilli:

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales take one step closer to front-line operations during latest stint at sea
BRITAIN’S newest aircraft carrier has edged one step closer towards front-line operations after a three-week stint at sea.


HMS Prince of Wales has been carrying out aviation trails with the RAF and Commando Helicopter Force.
It was the 65,000-tonne behemoth’s first trip to sea since spring 2020.
And among the aircraft touching down on the carrier’s enormous flight deck during her latest sea trials included the aerial workhorse of the RAF, the Chinook.

1621786247290.png



Proudly sporting a Union Jack tail to celebrate the aircraft’s 40th anniversary of service, the helicopter has seen action in every major conflict the UK has been involved in since 1980.
As well as being able to embark F-35 stealth jets, Merlin and Wildcat helicopters, the Queen Elizabeth-class carriers can also stow a Chinook inside its cavernous hangar.
The 99ft-long aircraft can be manoeuvred on to one of the carrier’s two powerful lifts – capable of bearing the load of two F-35 jets or around 350 sailors – and lowered to the hangar deck.
1621786277194.png

The RAF CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Odiham which landed on HMS Prince of Wales is pictured in action transporting troops from 40 Commando Royal Marines. Photo: Royal Navy



So large are the lifts and hangar spaces on the new carrier – which sailed from her Portsmouth home for renewed trials earlier this month – that both can accommodate the Chinook.
‘It’s fantastic to be back at sea operating numerous aircraft types from all three Services,’ said ‘Wings’, Commander Phil Beacham, who is in charge of aviation operations aboard the carrier.


1621786401263.png

A Chinook is lifted onto the deck of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales as it sits in front of the Royal Liver Building after it docked in Liverpool for a week-long visit to the city. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 3, 2020. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire


So large are the lifts and hangar spaces on the new carrier – which sailed from her Portsmouth home for renewed trials earlier this month – that both can accommodate the Chinook.
‘It’s fantastic to be back at sea operating numerous aircraft types from all three Services,’ said ‘Wings’, Commander Phil Beacham, who is in charge of aviation operations aboard the carrier.

The ship has a combination of highly-experienced air department personnel – and much-less-experienced sailors across other departments.
‘This essential sea period is giving our new sailors crucial maritime aviation experience, moving Prince of Wales towards her full operational capability and helping to build the future Royal Navy.’
1621787194374.png


Prince of Wales spent much of her training in Lyme Bay. However, the ship did venture out into the Channel for a fuel resupply from tanker RFA Tiderace.
And the £3.2bn aircraft carrier had the opportunity to sail alongside her big sister HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time before she returned to Portsmouth on Wednesday evening.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales take one step closer to front-line operations during latest stint at sea | The News (portsmouth.co.uk)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom