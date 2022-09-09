What's new

Queen Elizabeth's death stirs calls in Caribbean for reparations, abolition of monarchy

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,383
-2
3,826
Country
Poland
Location
Poland

Queen Elizabeth's death stirs calls in Caribbean for reparations, abolition of monarchy

Friday, 09 September 2022 6:49 AM [ Last Update: Friday, 09 September 2022 7:09 AM ]


b3e0a4a7-02b7-4f3a-ab55-fe3b33c36422.png


The death of the UK's longest-reigning monarch and the subsequent coronation of her successor has rekindled the long-running debate about colonialism and how the British monarchy spawned systems of oppression and slavery worldwide.


While Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday led to an outpouring of grief in the West, it also revived the British monarchy's colonial legacy, with people across the world seeing her as a symbol of an institution that thrived through violence, oppression, and theft.


At its height about a century ago, Britain was the largest colonial power with its monarchy holding sway over 412 million people, or nearly one-fourth of the world population, in different corners of the globe from South Asia to Africa.


Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled over the United Kingdom for seven decades, died at the age of 96. Prince Charles succeeded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother but will be formally proclaimed the new monarch at an Accession Council on Saturday.


With the accession of King Charles III to the throne, it remains to be seen whether he will enjoy the same clout as his mother as the leader of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other countries including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.


Uju Anya, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University, in a tweet on Thursday afternoon denounced the British colonial legacy.

"If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star," she wrote.


In an interview later on Thursday, Anya said she was "a child of colonization" as her mother was born in Trinidad and her father in Nigeria, who met in England in the 1950s as colonial subjects, married there and then moved to Nigeria together.


"In addition to the colonization on the side of Nigeria, there's also the human enslavement in the Caribbean," she said. "So there's a direct lineage that I have to not just people who were colonized, but also people who were enslaved by the British."


Zoé Samudzi, a Zimbabwean writer and an assistant professor at the Rhode Island School of Design, also took to Twitter to slam the British royal family.


“As the first generation of my family not born in a British colony, I would dance on the graves of every member of the royal family if given the opportunity, especially hers," she wrote.

The succession of Charles has prompted strong reactions from politicians and activists in former British colonies in the Caribbean, who have called for the abolition of the British monarchy.


"As the role of the monarchy changes, we expect this can be an opportunity to advance discussions of reparations for our region," Niambi Hall-Campbell, an academic who chairs the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, was quoted as saying by Reuters on Thursday.


"Whoever will take over the position should be asked to allow the royal family to pay African people reparations," David Denny, general secretary of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, was quoted as saying.


"We should all work towards removing the royal family as head of state of our nations," he added.


Last year, Barbados, one of a dozen Caribbean nations which are Commonwealth members, ditched the British monarch as the head of state.

Jamaica, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines and Grenada among the Caribbean islands still recognize the British monarch as their head-of-state.


But many former British colonies, most recently Barbados, have snapped their ties with the British crown over the years.


In March this year, a group of 100 Jamaican political activists published an open letter to Prince William, the incoming monarch’s eldest son, demanding reparations.


“We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” they wrote.


During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors that took place during her reign and/or during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans, enslavement, indentureship, and colonialization.”

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/...ean-Colonies-Jamaica-Bahamas-Barbados-Charles

Elizabeth Windsor supported genocide.
 
Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,383
-2
3,826
Country
Poland
Location
Poland
More and more countries want to break free from Brutish yoke.
Free Scotland! United and free Ireland!

Former British colony moots abolition of monarchy

12 Sep, 2022 09:23
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister puts constitutional change on agenda

The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has pledged, if re-elected, to hold a referendum on becoming a republic and removing the British monarch as the Caribbean nation’s head of state.

Gaston Browne’s announcement came just two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, although the premier stressed that his proposal should not be considered “an act of hostility.”

Speaking to ITV on Saturday after a formal ceremony proclaiming the queen’s son, King Charles III, as the new monarch, Browne said the referendum would take place “within the next three years.”

The initiative “does not represent any form of disrespect to the monarchy” but reflects “long standing aspirations” of Antigua and Barbuda’s people, the prime minister explained.

While admitting that abolition of the monarchy is not a pressing issue on the islands and that “most people haven’t even bothered to think about it,” Browne claimed that it could be “a final step to complete the circle of independence to become a truly sovereign nation.”

Antigua and Barbuda, which became independent in 1981, is due to hold a general election next year.

The British monarch serves as head of state in 14 countries, besides the UK – Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu. Last year, following a vote in parliament, Barbados removed the Queen as head of the state and became a parliamentary republic.

In the UK, the anti-monarchy group ‘Republic’ described the proclamation of the new King as “an affront to democracy” and called for a public debate on Britain’s “move to a democratic alternative to the hereditary monarchy.”


A May survey by YouGov showed that 62% of Britons believe the UK “should continue to have a monarchy in the future,” down from 73% ten years earlier, while 22% think that the country should have an elected head of state, up from 16% a decade ago.

https://www.rt.com/news/562614-caribbean-country-referendum-monarchy/

Windsor gang benefited from slavery and drug trade.
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,037
-1
4,872
Interestingly, if we go by history previous two king charles witnessed some sort of end of monarchy. First in 1649 and second charles who did not have parliament in 1660.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
5,022
0
6,731
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Piotr said:

Queen Elizabeth's death stirs calls in Caribbean for reparations, abolition of monarchy

Friday, 09 September 2022 6:49 AM [ Last Update: Friday, 09 September 2022 7:09 AM ]


View attachment 877453

The death of the UK's longest-reigning monarch and the subsequent coronation of her successor has rekindled the long-running debate about colonialism and how the British monarchy spawned systems of oppression and slavery worldwide.


While Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday led to an outpouring of grief in the West, it also revived the British monarchy's colonial legacy, with people across the world seeing her as a symbol of an institution that thrived through violence, oppression, and theft.


At its height about a century ago, Britain was the largest colonial power with its monarchy holding sway over 412 million people, or nearly one-fourth of the world population, in different corners of the globe from South Asia to Africa.


Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled over the United Kingdom for seven decades, died at the age of 96. Prince Charles succeeded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother but will be formally proclaimed the new monarch at an Accession Council on Saturday.


With the accession of King Charles III to the throne, it remains to be seen whether he will enjoy the same clout as his mother as the leader of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other countries including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.


Uju Anya, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University, in a tweet on Thursday afternoon denounced the British colonial legacy.

"If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star," she wrote.


In an interview later on Thursday, Anya said she was "a child of colonization" as her mother was born in Trinidad and her father in Nigeria, who met in England in the 1950s as colonial subjects, married there and then moved to Nigeria together.


"In addition to the colonization on the side of Nigeria, there's also the human enslavement in the Caribbean," she said. "So there's a direct lineage that I have to not just people who were colonized, but also people who were enslaved by the British."


Zoé Samudzi, a Zimbabwean writer and an assistant professor at the Rhode Island School of Design, also took to Twitter to slam the British royal family.


“As the first generation of my family not born in a British colony, I would dance on the graves of every member of the royal family if given the opportunity, especially hers," she wrote.

The succession of Charles has prompted strong reactions from politicians and activists in former British colonies in the Caribbean, who have called for the abolition of the British monarchy.


"As the role of the monarchy changes, we expect this can be an opportunity to advance discussions of reparations for our region," Niambi Hall-Campbell, an academic who chairs the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, was quoted as saying by Reuters on Thursday.


"Whoever will take over the position should be asked to allow the royal family to pay African people reparations," David Denny, general secretary of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, was quoted as saying.


"We should all work towards removing the royal family as head of state of our nations," he added.


Last year, Barbados, one of a dozen Caribbean nations which are Commonwealth members, ditched the British monarch as the head of state.

Jamaica, the Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines and Grenada among the Caribbean islands still recognize the British monarch as their head-of-state.


But many former British colonies, most recently Barbados, have snapped their ties with the British crown over the years.


In March this year, a group of 100 Jamaican political activists published an open letter to Prince William, the incoming monarch’s eldest son, demanding reparations.


“We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” they wrote.


During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors that took place during her reign and/or during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans, enslavement, indentureship, and colonialization.”

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/...ean-Colonies-Jamaica-Bahamas-Barbados-Charles

Elizabeth Windsor supported genocide.
Click to expand...
Start suing them in foreign courts and seize British own property and business .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Piotr
BBC post about Queen draws outrage
2
Replies
23
Views
719
Piotr
Piotr
dBSPL
Indigenous Australian Senator Raises Fist, Calls Queen Elizabeth a 'Colonizer' as She's Sworn Into Office
Replies
3
Views
573
retaxis
retaxis
Piotr
Majority of Canadians Back Cutting Ties With Monarchy, Poll Reveals
Replies
1
Views
240
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Muhammed45
Barbados cuts ties with Queen Elizabeth II, becomes a republic in a dazzling ceremony
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Piotr
Royally Cheap: Queen Elizabeth II Offering Minimum Wage Salary for Part-Time Holyrood Housekeeper
Replies
4
Views
407
ProudPak
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom