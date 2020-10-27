Quarter million Bangladeshi expatriate workers have returned in seven months

27 Oct, 2020In the last seven months, 2 lakh 25 thousand 572 Bangladeshi expatriate workers have returned to the country. From April 1 to October 24, they returned to the country from 29 countries around the world.Fakhrul Alam said those who returned from April 1 to October 24 included 2,148 men and 25,438 women. He further said that 1 lakh 91 thousand 194 passport holders have returned to the country due to various reasons including non-availability of work due to global epidemic, expiry of work or contract, expiration of Akama or visa. Again, 34,036 workers have returned to the country with outpass after being imprisoned for different terms.Sources said that many of the returning workers will be able to return to their respective countries if the situation returns to normal.Most of the returnees came from Saudi Arabia. 80,989 people came from Saudi. Of these, 50,046 are male and 10,403 are female workers. Most of the Saudi returnees have returned to the country after being jailed for various periods with outpasses and on leave due to lack of work. The second highest number of workers came from the United Arab Emirates. 59,920 people have returned from the country due to lack of jobs in various organizations. Of these, 55,072 are males and 4,738 are females. Talking to them, it is learned that if the situation becomes normal, they will be able to return to that country again. 13,046 people returned to the country from Oman with outpasses after suffering in different periods. As many as 12,159 expatriate workers have returned from the tourist-dependent country of Maldives due to lack of work due to coronavirus. 10,793 people have returned to the country from Kuwait due to expiration of Akama or visa. 4,064 people have returned from Singapore as their work period has ended. 1,411 people have returned from Bahrain.61 expatriates have returned from South Africa due to lack of work. 23,117 people have returned from Qatar. 10,621 people have returned from Malaysia. As many as 136 people have returned from South Korea since the agreement expired. As many as 69 people returned from Thailand, 39 from Myanmar, 2,204 from Jordan and 6,792 from Iraq. As many as 121 people have returned from Vietnam and 548 from Sri Lanka.On the other hand, 151 Bangladeshis have been deported from Italy on suspicion of corona. They left Bangladesh for the European country on July 8. After returning to the country, everyone was kept in quarantine under the supervision of the army.In addition, 6,899 from Lebanon, 100 from Russia, 452 from Mauritius, 6,558 from Turkey, 55 from Nepal, 18 from Hong Kong, 106 from Cambodia, 6 from Japan and 53 from London. , 315 migrant workers from Libya and 126 migrant workers from other parts of the world have returned to the country.Regarding the rehabilitation of these repatriated workers, Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed said, “The government has taken initiative to rehabilitate the repatriated workers by setting up a fund of Tk 600 crore and sending them abroad again through re-training. In the Corona situation, the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare has taken extensive measures for the overall welfare of the rehabilitated workers and safe migration of the expatriate workers. ”Referring to the initiatives taken by the ministry, he said financial assistance of around Tk 10 crore for emergency food and other assistance to endangered expatriate Bangladeshis, financial assistance of Tk 3 lakh to the families of every expatriate Bangladeshi who died in Kavid-19 as soon as possible; Financial assistance of Rs. Initiatives for proper recognition and certification of experienced workers returning from abroad; Arrangements have been made to provide humanitarian assistance to the homeless, affected, poor workers and family members of Bangladeshi workers residing abroad under the ongoing assistance program in the country including social security.He further said that various projects have been undertaken to rehabilitate the affected foreign returnees. Under this, investment loans at 4 percent simple interest are being provided to the affected foreign returning workers in Kavid-19. A project worth Tk 200 crore has been taken up for this. Loans are being given on easy terms through the Expatriate Welfare Bank for the rehabilitation of the affected expatriate workers. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Prabasi Kalyan Bank and Wage Earners Welfare Board on July 12.The Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment also mentioned that the returning workers are eligible for employment at home and abroad considering their experience.