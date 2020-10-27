What's new

Quarter million Bangladeshi expatriate workers have returned in seven months

Quarter million Bangladeshi expatriate workers have returned in seven months



27 Oct, 2020

In the last seven months, 2 lakh 25 thousand 572 Bangladeshi expatriate workers have returned to the country. From April 1 to October 24, they returned to the country from 29 countries around the world.
The BSS said this in a report quoting relevant sources of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.Assistant Director of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare Desk. Fakhrul Alam said those who returned from April 1 to October 24 included 2,148 men and 25,438 women. He further said that 1 lakh 91 thousand 194 passport holders have returned to the country due to various reasons including non-availability of work due to global epidemic, expiry of work or contract, expiration of Akama or visa. Again, 34,036 workers have returned to the country with outpass after being imprisoned for different terms.
Sources said that many of the returning workers will be able to return to their respective countries if the situation returns to normal.Most of the returnees came from Saudi Arabia. 80,989 people came from Saudi. Of these, 50,046 are male and 10,403 are female workers. Most of the Saudi returnees have returned to the country after being jailed for various periods with outpasses and on leave due to lack of work. The second highest number of workers came from the United Arab Emirates. 59,920 people have returned from the country due to lack of jobs in various organizations. Of these, 55,072 are males and 4,738 are females. Talking to them, it is learned that if the situation becomes normal, they will be able to return to that country again. 13,046 people returned to the country from Oman with outpasses after suffering in different periods. As many as 12,159 expatriate workers have returned from the tourist-dependent country of Maldives due to lack of work due to coronavirus. 10,793 people have returned to the country from Kuwait due to expiration of Akama or visa. 4,064 people have returned from Singapore as their work period has ended. 1,411 people have returned from Bahrain.
61 expatriates have returned from South Africa due to lack of work. 23,117 people have returned from Qatar. 10,621 people have returned from Malaysia. As many as 136 people have returned from South Korea since the agreement expired. As many as 69 people returned from Thailand, 39 from Myanmar, 2,204 from Jordan and 6,792 from Iraq. As many as 121 people have returned from Vietnam and 548 from Sri Lanka.On the other hand, 151 Bangladeshis have been deported from Italy on suspicion of corona. They left Bangladesh for the European country on July 8. After returning to the country, everyone was kept in quarantine under the supervision of the army.
In addition, 6,899 from Lebanon, 100 from Russia, 452 from Mauritius, 6,558 from Turkey, 55 from Nepal, 18 from Hong Kong, 106 from Cambodia, 6 from Japan and 53 from London. , 315 migrant workers from Libya and 126 migrant workers from other parts of the world have returned to the country.
Regarding the rehabilitation of these repatriated workers, Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed said, “The government has taken initiative to rehabilitate the repatriated workers by setting up a fund of Tk 600 crore and sending them abroad again through re-training. In the Corona situation, the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare has taken extensive measures for the overall welfare of the rehabilitated workers and safe migration of the expatriate workers. ”
Referring to the initiatives taken by the ministry, he said financial assistance of around Tk 10 crore for emergency food and other assistance to endangered expatriate Bangladeshis, financial assistance of Tk 3 lakh to the families of every expatriate Bangladeshi who died in Kavid-19 as soon as possible; Financial assistance of Rs. Initiatives for proper recognition and certification of experienced workers returning from abroad; Arrangements have been made to provide humanitarian assistance to the homeless, affected, poor workers and family members of Bangladeshi workers residing abroad under the ongoing assistance program in the country including social security.
He further said that various projects have been undertaken to rehabilitate the affected foreign returnees. Under this, investment loans at 4 percent simple interest are being provided to the affected foreign returning workers in Kavid-19. A project worth Tk 200 crore has been taken up for this. Loans are being given on easy terms through the Expatriate Welfare Bank for the rehabilitation of the affected expatriate workers. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Prabasi Kalyan Bank and Wage Earners Welfare Board on July 12.The Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment also mentioned that the returning workers are eligible for employment at home and abroad considering their experience.

Garbage fake news @LeGenD


This site is not even based in Bangladesh, would you allow such propaganda about your country in Pakistan section?

He always posts from this one Indian funded alarmist propaganda site that seeks to destabilise bangladesh.


Here's some real news on this topic.

Biman, Saudia ferried over 31,000 stranded Bangladeshis in 31 days

View attachment 682793



Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudi Arabian Airlines have ferried over 31,316 stranded Bangladeshi migrant workers to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia in 31 days since September 23.

Managing Director and CEO of the country's national flag carrier Mokabbir Hossain yesterday said they have arranged four special flights to Saudi Arabia late this month for those who returned to Bangladesh from the Gulf country on airlines other than Biman and Saudia.

Different airlines that used to operate flights to Saudi Arabia via stopovers in their respective countries are yet to resume operations to the country from Dhaka amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The return of Bangladeshi migrant workers, who had come home on airlines other than the two national flag carriers, to Saudi Arabia became uncertain as Biman and Saudia did not issue any new tickets amid the huge rush of their own passengers to return to their places of work.

Around 55,000 Saudi-bound Bangladeshi expatriate workers have been waiting to return to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia since resumption of regular flights to the Gulf country from September 23.


Talking to The Daily Star, MD and CEO of Biman said they have already carried 14,316 Bangladeshis to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam through 40 flights.

A top official of Saudia yesterday said they have already carried over 17,000 Bangladeshi expatriates to different destinations in Saudi Arabia through 48 flights since September 23.

Sources at both Biman and Saudia said that Bangladeshi workers with return tickets will have no problem reaching the Kingdom as there are enough available seats now.

Mokabbir said they have been operating Boeing 777 aircraft with a capacity of 419 seats to accommodate a greater number of passengers in a single flight.

An official of Saudia said there is no rush of Saudi-bound passengers at present in their airlines and they hope to carry all Bangladeshi migrant workers to Saudi Arabia within their scheduled time.

"No one is leaving from our counter at present without re-issuance of their return tickets," said the official, preferring not to be named.

At least 55,000 Bangladeshi expatriates with return tickets in hand have been waiting to board Saudi Arabia-bound flights since the Covid-19 pandemic halted air travel to the Kingdom.

Since the resumption of flights by Saudia and Biman, expatriate Bangladeshis rushed to sales offices of the two airlines in the capital to ensure re-issuance of their return tickets.

Almost every day since resumption, several thousand expatriate workers gathered in front of the offices with the hope of getting a ticket to return to their workplaces in Saudi Arabia.

They were worried about losing their jobs if they were unable to return to the Kingdom before the expiry of their visa or Iqama (work permit).

The Saudi government agreed to increase visas and Iqamas of Bangladeshi workers till October 30.





I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,583
-40
11,989
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
@DalalErMaNodi

WE are looking into this. Please be patient.
Source of the news is The BSS said this in a report quoting relevant sources of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas . Both BSS and Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas are government source.
Please go ahead and investigate.

Also, you need to reign in on these abuse and bully in your forum by gang of users.
 
Source of the news is The BSS said this in a report quoting relevant sources of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas . Both BSS and Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas are government source.
Please go ahead and investigate.

Also, yoy need to reign in on these abuse and bully in your forum by gang of users.
Garbage news from months ago being packaged by this Indian funded propaganda site and being delivered as new, Expats are going back as evident in my post.



Which Gang of Users ???? Still making baseless accusations ?




Why don't you do us all a favour and learn to accept people's differences of opinion, there is no "GANG" on here.

Over 95,000 Bangladeshi migrants return in 4 months

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Updated: 31 August 2020, 17:29


As the global coronavirus pandemic not only raised the death toll, but it also made more than 95,000 expatriate Bangladeshis jobless who returned from different foreign countries in last four months since 1 April, reports BSS.

“As many as 95,062 overseas Bangladeshi workers have lost their jobs and returned to Bangladesh from 26 different foreign nations during 1 April-30 August period”, expatriate welfare desk official M Fakhrul Alam said.
The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry has taken various programmes including formation of Tk 7 billion fund for the welfare of the jobless Bangladeshi foreign workers
Imran Ahmad, expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister
Some 88,406 male and 6,656 female Bangladeshi workers mostly lost their jobs due to global COVID-19 pandemic, said Alam who worked at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
“The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry has taken various programmes including creation of a fund of Tk 7 billion for the welfare of the jobless Bangladeshi foreign workers”, said expatriates welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmad.

The affected expatriate Bangladeshi workers will get investment credit with 4 per cent interest from this fund, said the minister.

In addition to this, Ahmad said the government has earmarked nearly Tk 100 million ‘emergency food and other assistance’ for vulnerable expatriate Bangladeshi workers.

Even the government will give certificate and recognition to the skilled jobless Bangladeshi foreign workers who have been affected due to the world-wide pandemic and the poor Bangladeshi workers and their family members will be brought under the social safety net programme, the minister added.
The highest Bangladeshi foreign workers have been returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a total of 25,653 workers. Of them, 24,553 are males and the rest 1100 are females.

Some 15,389 Bangladeshi workers have returned from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Of them, 13,796 are males and 1,593 females. Most of the Bangladeshi workers in the KSA have returned to the country with ‘outpass’ after suffering imprisonment in different jail terms.

As many as 7,909 expatriate Bangladeshi workers returned home after losing jobs in the island nation. Maldives' economy depends on the tourism industry. The country is hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jobless Bangladeshi workers have also returned from Singapore, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, South Africa, Qatar, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, Jordan, Iraq, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Italy, Lebanon, Russia, Mauritius, Turkey, Nepal, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Japan during this time.

Over 95,000 expatriate Bangladeshi workers returned in last 4 months
BSS
  • Published at 04:25 pm August 31st, 2020
Female migrant workers

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

The affected expatriate Bangladeshi workers will get investment credit with 4% interest from a Tk700 crore fund. More than 95,000 expatriate Bangladeshi workers have returned home from different foreign countries in last four months since April 1, after losing their jobs amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
“A number of 95,062 overseas Bangladeshi workers have lost their jobs and returned to Bangladesh from 26 different foreign nations between April 1 and August 30”, expatriate welfare desk official M Fakhrul Alam said.
Some 88,406 male and 6,656 female Bangladeshi workers mostly lost their jobs due to global Covid-19 pandemic, said Alam who worked at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. “The Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has taken various programs including formation a Tk700 crore fund for the welfare of the jobless Bangladeshi foreign workers”, said Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad.
The affected expatriate Bangladeshi workers will get investment credit with 4% interest from this fund, said the minister. In addition to this, Ahmad said the government has earmarked nearly Tk10 crore ‘emergency food and other assistance’ for vulnerable expatriate Bangladeshi workers. The family of each expatriate Bangladesh workers who already have expired due to Covid-19 infection will get Tk3 lakh as soon as possible.

The government will give certificates and recognition to the skilled jobless Bangladeshi foreign workers who have been affected due to the world-wide pandemic and the poor Bangladeshi workers and their family members will be brought under the social safety net program, the minister added.
The highest Bangladeshi foreign workers have been returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a total of 25,653 workers—where 24,553 are male and the rest 1100 are female.

Some 15,389 Bangladeshi workers have returned from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) where 13,796 male and 1,593 female. Most of the Bangladeshi workers in the KSA have returned to the country with ‘outpass’ after imprisonment in different jail terms.
From Maldives, a total of 7,909 expatriate Bangladeshi workers returned to the country as Maldives is a tourist-prone country and that’s why the people lost their jobs under corona pandemic.
The Jobless Bangladeshi workers have also returned from Singapore, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, South Africa, Qatar, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, Jordan, Iraq, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Italy, Lebanon, Russia, Mauritius, Turkey, Nepal, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Japan during this time.

I have posted news for number returning expatriates from different other newspapers, all quoting same source. One count show in 4 months another count show in 7 months.

it would be interesting to know why this news is an issue with regime or its hactivists, who has given the data at the first place.
 
old news being posted by propaganda site as new news.


news from august and earlier.
Tell BSS and Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment that they are spreading propaganda - and you get to decide what they can release to media and what not.

" The BSS said this in a report quoting relevant sources of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.Assistant Director of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare Desk."

@WebMaster and Mods, these are outright and inane harassment of users here.
 
expats from every South Asian country is returning back to their respective countries. this will result in less remittance moving forward. Most of these expats are from Middle East infact nearly all.
 
Tell BSS and Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment that they are spreading propaganda - and you get to decide what they can release to media and what not.

" The BSS said this in a report quoting relevant sources of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.Assistant Director of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare Desk."

How is it harassment, if he quoted me and not the other way around ?



Too much drama what is this some girls high school ?



He can't bear that others don't slop up his propaganda and consume it, now he is playing victim card after name-calling for months ?
 
