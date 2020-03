Q: The report has been criticized for not dealing with the human rights issues and not recognizing explicitly that there are few, if any, other countries in the world that could lock down populations and do electronic surveillance of people as China has done. Was it discussed there?



A: It wasn’t discussed directly like that. But certainly, questions would be asked of people who were in quarantine. And the responses would be, “We’re doing our part.”



Q: But it’s China. People cannot speak freely.



A: They’re trying to get things back to more normal and to loosen some of these restrictions. We’d ask, “How much longer could you do this? This has to be really hard.” And it would be like, “Well, we’ll do this as long as we need to.”

