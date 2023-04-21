Quantum mechanics and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

On one of the forty floors of the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in the UAE capital, a group of fifty people, a mixture of physicists, academics and scientists, is silent for a while in the field of data analysis in front of white boards to modify the equations and numbers written in it.
These are not your usual group of asset managers in investment banks. They are closer to the academic research teams in universities than to experts in finance, business and investment. They are a group of academics and scientists. more complex and risky.
The Financial Times, in a rare exception, was granted by the agency access to the quantitative research and development department and an interview with Marcos Lopez de Prado, a professor at Cornell University and one of the most prominent people who contributed to the development of the financial system in the world in the last twenty years through his research in supercomputers and the power of machines. on learning
“There are huge benefits that accrue when you build a team like this and the support system for it from scratch.”
Marcus says to the newspaper, "You will then have your own capabilities that give you the flexibility to innovate and upgrade to meet market fluctuations."
It is noteworthy that the Team at at TII established the Institute of Technological Innovation in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and attracted the most prominent scientists and researchers to form an international scientific team. In August, they installed and used the first quantum computer in the Middle East.
How will Quantum Computers change this world and perhaps even the fate of humanity..
Her is a simplified scientific explanation of the mechanism of action, its applications, and the possibilities it will bring to solve most dilemmas
