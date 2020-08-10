Quantum chip factory - with tremendous computing power, operates in B'Sh

מפעל שבבים קוואנטיים - בעלי יכולת חישוב אדירה, פועל בב''ש - ברנז'ה חדשות משימת חישוב שתיקח למחשב על אלפי שנים להשלמים אותה, מתבצעת תוך שניות במחשב קוואנטי. באר שבע היא אחת הערים הבודדות בעולם בהם מיוצרים השבבים האלה

Quantum chip factory - with tremendous computing power, operates in B'ShA computational task that will take a computer thousands of years to complete is performed in seconds on a quantum computer. Be'er Sheva is one of the few cities in the world where these chips are manufacturedTags: Chips, Quantum, Beer Sheva, Brenze NEWS, Danny BlairDanny Blair,Wednesday | November 20, 2019Google+ whatsappFacebookTwitterYigal Ona, Head of the National Cyber Network (Photo: Ronen Topelberg)Yigal Ona, Head of the National Cyber Network, and Nati (Netanel) Cohen, Director General of the Ministry of Communications, along with senior figures from local and global industry, at the NexTech International Conference on Advanced Technologies in Be'er Sheva, which brings together industry and academia in a variety of fields. Wide and we need to constantly work to reduce it together with the various sectors and with the economy, using innovative technologies. "Showcase" is one of those technologies. This is a new national system that is in the pilot phase and we hope to become operational soon.The system is intended for risk management and for assessing the readiness of organizations in the economy and in the government in the face of cyber threats. The information will come from the organizations themselves and from independent external metrics. The system produces a snapshot, a real-time clock and provides concrete recommendations for raising walls of protection and information about weaknesses and vulnerabilities that need to be closed quickly and with a high response. "A cyber incident reporting center is located in B'ShloshaUna added that in the field of detection and identification of attacks and vulnerabilities, the national cyber system in the high-tech park in Be'er Sheva operates a center for reporting and assisting cyber incidents on toll-free 119, which is staffed by professionals 24/7. "Any person or organization who feels threatened or attacked in the context of cyber can pick up the phone 24 hours a day and receive a human response and assistance. We receive hundreds of inquiries a day and it is an excellent tool to identify a focus of weakness or the onset of burglary or assault."Una further referred to the artificial intelligence revolution and noted that the State of Israel has the potential to be a world leader in the field, "Artificial intelligence is changing the rules of the game in cyber in terms of threats, speed and volume of activity, capabilities and new warfare, ability to mimic human behavior and bypass defense systems. "Short-term and identify weaknesses particularly quickly. If we are talking about weeks and days, it is reduced to a matter of hours."Nati (Netanel) Cohen, Director General of the Ministry of Communications, referred to the ministry's preparations for the next generation of the fifth generation and said at the conference: " Itself every year of work and we need to adapt ourselves and the technology and accordingly prepare infrastructure for the future needs of households in a decade.A year ago we agreed on the three main vectors - fiber optics, 5G and IPV6. 100 MB asymmetric and widely used in IoT ". Cohen added that the uses in the fifth generation are very extensive that will lead to a change in our lifestyles dramatically - tourism, agriculture, health, transportation, etc. and therefore the state must network itself length and breadth with fiber optics.Despite Cohen's remarks, a cloud of uncertainty still hovers around business models that will enable telecom providers to recoup their investment in infrastructure. Different models are still being tried around the world, with Pelephone ahead of the competition in Israel and it has already established an innovation division that aims to provide investors with explanations of how to make Generation 5 money.In the cyber field, Cohen is promoting a dedicated CERT communications that will operate within the framework of the national CERT and will be launched during the coming month of January. "Together with the national cyber system, we want to establish a sectoral cyber arena for communications in the national CERT," Cohen explained. "This is a collaboration between the GSS (the legal facilitator of the telecom companies), the cyber network and the Ministry of Communications. In addition, we have already written recommendations for communication providers in the field of information security in generation 5. "The quantum chip plant in Be'er Sheva is dedicated to the whole worldDuring the conference, Professor Ron Folman of Ben-Gurion University said that the university has set up a one-of-a-kind quantum chip plant in Israel: "Ben-Gurion University has a quantum center with over fifty researchers and ten departments. "First in Israel. Ben-Gurion is the only university in the country that produces chips to minimize quantum technology. Perhaps the only one in the world that has built a center for such a purpose. Therefore, companies from around the world turn to us to minimize technology. The US Air Force and Navy also asked us.Roi Tzovner, CEO of Gev-Yam Negev, said at the conference that 7,000 people will serve on the ICT campus in Be'er Sheva and that construction work on the IDF campus for the IDF has begun, with the campus expected to house thousands of military personnel. At the same time, Gev-Yam Negev claims that the state is not yet investing enough: "We have not yet reached the goal of ten thousand high-tech workers in the park," said Tzovner, noting that the units that will move to the campus will include Matzov, Compass, Lotem, Ofek, and Maram. And sitting next to the national CERT, with the vision of Gev-Yam Negev, is that in about a decade, 40,000 people from academia, industry and the military will work together.The International NexTech Conference for Advanced Technologies is being held for the fourth year in a row at the Gev-Yam Negev High-Tech Park in Be'er Sheva and deals with innovation in the field of technology. The first part of the conference dealt with the cyber revolution and its effects, the uniqueness of the Israeli ecosystem and artificial intelligence. The events. The second part dealt with the "IDF Crossing South" project - the IDF's major infrastructure project in recent years, in which the army's ICT and intelligence bases are expected to move to the Negev. The conference is a leading platform for the meeting between industry and academia in a variety of fields - medicine, robotics, satellites, cyber, virtual reality, communications and more. The event is being held for the fourth year at the initiative of Cybertech and in collaboration with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Gev-Yam Ng High-Tech Park