  • Monday, August 10, 2020

Quantum chip factory - with tremendous computing power, operates in B'Sh

Discussion in 'Technology & Science' started by dani191, Aug 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM.

    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    Quantum chip factory - with tremendous computing power, operates in B'Sh
    A calculation task that will take a computer thousands of years to complete is performed in seconds on a quantum computer. Be'er Sheva is one of the few cities in the world where these chips are manufactured

    Danny Blair,
    Wednesday | November 20, 2019
    Yigal Ona, Head of the National Cyber Network (Photo: Ronen Topelberg)

    Yigal Ona, Head of the National Cyber Network, and Nati (Netanel) Cohen, Director General of the Ministry of Communications, along with senior figures from local and global industry, at the NexTech International Advanced Technology Conference in Be'er Sheva, which brings together industry and academia in a variety of fields. Wide and we need to constantly work to reduce it together with the various sectors and with the economy, using innovative technologies. "Showcase" is one of those technologies. This is a new national system that is in the pilot phase and we hope to become operational soon.

    The system is intended for risk management and for assessing the readiness of organizations in the economy and in the government in the face of cyber threats. The information will come from the organizations themselves and from independent external metrics. "The system produces a snapshot, a real-time clock and provides concrete recommendations for raising walls of protection and information about weaknesses and vulnerabilities that need to be closed quickly and responsibly."
    A cyber incident reporting center is located in B'Shlosha

    Una added that in the field of detection and identification of attacks and vulnerabilities, the national cyber system in the high-tech park in Be'er Sheva operates a 119-free cyber incident reporting and assistance center, which is staffed by professionals 24/7. "Any person or organization who feels threatened or attacked in the context of cyber can pick up the phone 24 hours a day and receive a human response and assistance. We receive hundreds of inquiries a day and it is an excellent tool to identify a focus of weakness or the onset of a burglary or attack."

    Una further referred to the artificial intelligence revolution and noted that the State of Israel has the potential to be a world leader in the field, "Artificial intelligence is changing the rules of the game in cyber in terms of threats, speed and volume of activity, capabilities and new warfare, ability to mimic human behavior and bypass defense systems. "Short-term and identify weaknesses particularly quickly. If we are talking about weeks and days, it is reduced to a matter of hours."

    Nati (Netanel) Cohen, Director General of the Ministry of Communications, referred to the ministry's preparations for the next generation of the fifth generation and said at the conference: "The ministry's center of gravity has shifted from focusing on sane prices to households, leading communications infrastructure in Israel to the next era of fiber optics Itself in every year of work and we have to adapt ourselves and the technology and accordingly prepare infrastructure for the future needs of households in a decade.A year ago we agreed on the three main vectors - fiber optics, 5G and IPV6.We are nearing the end of the 5th generation tender in Israel. 100 MB asymmetric and widely used in IoT ". Cohen added that the uses in the fifth generation are very extensive that will lead to a change in our lifestyles dramatically - tourism, agriculture, health, transportation, etc. and therefore the state must network itself length and breadth with fiber optics.

    Despite Cohen's remarks, a cloud of uncertainty still hovers around business models that will enable telecom providers to recoup their investment in infrastructure. Different models are still being tried around the world, with Pelephone ahead of the competition in Israel and it has already set up an innovation division that aims to provide investors with explanations of how to make Generation 5 money.

    In the field of cyber, Cohen is promoting a dedicated CERT communications that will operate within the framework of the national CERT and will be launched during the coming month of January. "Together with the national cyber system, we want to establish a sectoral cyber arena for communications in the national CERT," Cohen explained. "This is a collaboration between the GSS (the legal facilitator of the telecom companies), the cyber network and the Ministry of Communications. In addition, we have already written recommendations for communication providers in the field of information security in generation 5. "
    The quantum chip plant in Be'er Sheva is dedicated to the whole world

    During the conference, Professor Ron Folman of Ben-Gurion University said that the university has set up a one-of-a-kind quantum chip factory in Israel: "Ben-Gurion University has a quantum center with over fifty researchers and ten departments. "First in Israel. Ben Gurion is the only university in the country that produces chips to minimize quantum technology. Perhaps the only one in the world that has built a center for such a purpose. Therefore, companies from around the world turn to us to minimize technology. The US Air Force and Navy also asked us.

    Roi Tzovner, CEO of Gev-Yam Negev, said at the conference that 7,000 people will serve on the ICT campus in Be'er Sheva and that construction work on the IDF campus for the IDF has begun, with the campus expected to house thousands of military personnel. At the same time, Gev-Yam Negev claims that the state is not yet investing enough: "We have not yet reached the goal of ten thousand high-tech workers in the park," said Tzovner, noting that the units that will move to the campus will include Matzov, Compass, Lotem, Ofek, and Maram. And sitting next to the national CERT, with the vision of Gev-Yam Negev, is that in about a decade, 40,000 people from academia, industry and the military will work together.

    The International NexTech Conference for Advanced Technologies is being held for the fourth year in a row at the Gev-Yam Negev High-Tech Park in Be'er Sheva and deals with innovation in the field of technology. The first part of the conference dealt with the cyber revolution and its effects, the uniqueness of the Israeli ecosystem and artificial intelligence. The events. The second part dealt with the "IDF Crossing South" project - the IDF's major infrastructure project in recent years, in which the army's ICT and intelligence bases are expected to move to the Negev. The conference is a leading platform for the meeting between industry and academia in a variety of fields - medicine, robotics, satellites, cyber, virtual reality, communications and more. The event is being held for the fourth year at the initiative of Cybertech and in collaboration with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Gev-Yam Ng High-Tech Park
    https://www.branza.co.il/site/article/article_view/news-1574271329
     
    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    Ben-Gurion is building a quantum inertial system for the IDF
    This was revealed by Professor Ron Pullman from the Quantum Center of the Southern University. Special coverage from the Nextech 2019 conference in Be'er Sheva
    [​IMG]

    Ami Rohex Dumba | 20/11/2019 Contact author

    Professor Ron Folman at the Nextech Conference 2019. Photo: Ronen Topelberg

    "Israel has responded quite slowly to the quantum revolution," Professor Ron Folman of Ben-Gurion University said today (Wednesday). During the Nextech 2019 conference held at Gev-Yam Negev Park in Be'er Sheva, Professor Pullman said: "Ben Gurion has a quantum center with over fifty researchers and ten departments. Among other things, atomic clocks based in cold atoms are produced in Be'er Sheva, for the benefit of Aquibit in Jerusalem. We are the only university in Israel. "Manufactures chips to minimize quantum technology. Perhaps the only one in the world that has built a center for such a purpose. Therefore, companies from around the world turn to us to minimize technology. The US Air Force and Navy have also approached us. The accelerator in Geneva also asked us for chips."

    In fact, in Ben Gurion they set up a unique quantum pub (chip factory) in Israel. Pullman explains that the chip produced at Ben-Gurion is made as in Intel technology, but instead of electrons, atomic or cold ions run in a vacuum and do the computational time measurement. "The idea is to minimize the technology. Our chip has recently arrived in the UK and Germany. We also make cold atomic clocks for Aquibit - for the first time in Israel. The samples are in Jerusalem. The second samples are already being produced. Magnetometry is done for Israeli companies and NASA. IAI's Ramta plant asked for samples for a quantum optical magnetometer. It is being tested for capabilities. These are atoms that measure a magnetic field. It was supplied to Ramta and the research continues. We also use our products to measure dark matter (studies about the expansion of the universe), "Pullman said.

    Another hot topic is the use of quantum mechanics to implement accurate inertial navigation systems (INS). "Everyone wants to get rid of the GPS, it can be blocked or forged," Pullman explains. "Want to go back to inertial systems, and want them to be with less drift (more accurate). It can be provided with quantum technology. American submarines apparently already use one and perform passive navigation on the ocean floor. Completely passive."

    "We are working with Mapat's support on inertial systems. We are currently building fish. The atom rotates in a circle, and when the plane rotates, the atom feels it. We are also building the next generation of atomic clocks. An optical clock that is five times more accurate than the last generation (the current demonstrator). The whole world is in a race to disperse time through fiber and watch networks. Israel also wants this. We are the only university in Israel that takes part in a consortium of sealed watches in Europe, "concluded Professor Pullman.
    https://www.israeldefense.co.il/he/node/40994
     
    ps3linux

    ps3linux FULL MEMBER

    Very interesting, please keep sharing and if you could find link to the research papers that'd be great.
     
    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    you want the tech lol?
     
    ps3linux

    ps3linux FULL MEMBER

    Nah just research, we are too far behind the curve, but laws of physics will remain the same for each one of us. I have a personal interest in quantum physics at one time even submitted my PhD proposal for research on quantum entanglement.

    If we can use Anna Apple in Pakistan, lot of drip irrigation ideas and products originating from your country whats the problem with Quantum Physics then.
     
    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    Quantum Machines raises $17.5M for its Quantum Orchestration Platform
    Frederic Lardinois@fredericl / 7:15 pm IST•March 19, 2020
    [​IMG]
    Image Credits: Quantum Machines

    Quantum Machines, a Tel Aviv-based startup that is building both hardware and software to operate quantum computers, today announced that it has raised a $17.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Israeli tech entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz (who, among other companies, co-founded Habana Labs and Anapurna Labs and sold them to Intel and Amazon, respectively) and Harel Insurance Investments.

    TLV Partners and Battery Ventures also participated in this round. TLV Partners also led the company’s $5.5 million seed round in 2018, in which Battery Partners also participated.

    “The race to commercial quantum computers is one of the most exciting technological challenges of our generation,” said Willenz. “Our goal at [Quantum Machines] is to make this happen faster than anticipated and establish ourselves as a key player in this emerging industry.”


    The company says it will use the new funding to accelerate the adoption of its Quantum Orchestration Platform. This platform went live earlier this year. What makes it unique is that it’s a combination of custom hardware, which the company designed itself, and software tools that can be used to control virtually any quantum processor. To control a quantum processor, you also need a powerful classical computer, but traditional computers are ill-suited for this task, Quantum Machines argues, and it’ll take specialized hardware for classical computing to harness the power of quantum computing and run complex algorithms on these machines.

    “The classical layers of the quantum computer are the real unmet need. They are the bottleneck,” Quantum Machines co-founder Itamar Sivan told me when the platform launched. “We were really looking into what is holding the industry back. What are the things that we can do today to drive this industry forward, but that will also enable faster progress in the future. Since most of the focus in the last years has been devoted to quantum processors, it was only natural that you know we take on this challenge.”
     
    LeGenD

    LeGenD MODERATOR

    @dani191

    Kindly open tech-related threads in Tech-based section and politics-related threads in politics-based sections. Just a gentle reminder.
     
    dani191

    dani191 SENIOR MEMBER

    ok
     
