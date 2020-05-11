Quantity fighters in the Egyptian Air Force fleet

QuantumQuantum fighters within the Egyptian Air Force fleet are multi-role fighters that have the lowest cost of purchase, operation and maintenance, as well as flexibility in performing their tasks, and they are called theIt is used in many air operations at all times, and they are similar to the infantry warriors in the ancient wars (swords) and rely on them for the tasks of interception and air defense, and from these fighters the F-16 and MiG-29M fighters, which will work together to achieve this work.It is nice that both provide the other with what it lacks. For example, if we look at the F-16 fighters, they do not have long-range air-to-air missiles, and the most they have is the AIM-7 Sparrow missile with a maximum range of 70 km, which makes it vulnerable to long-range air-to-air missiles such as Al-Aram. With a range of 105 km, but with the presence of the MiG-29M / M2, which has long-range air-to-air missiles R-77 and its improved version, the RVV-SD, it reaches 110 km. There are also long-range air-to-ground munitions that the F-16 has denied, such as the AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER missile with a range of 270 km and the AGM-154 stealth missile against ground targets with a range of 130 km. A highly destructive bunker-buster, weighing 310 kg, or a warhead equipped with 283 kg cluster bombs, with a range of 285 km. And the Club-S mobile missile version 3M14AE has a highly destructive warhead weighing 450 kg and has a range of 300 km.And if we are talking that Egypt does not have the second block of the Harpoon anti-ship air version, and only Block 1 with a range of 140 km, the MiG has the Kh-35UE anti-ship missile, which has an extended range of 260 km, and the Kh-59MK missile with a range of 285 km, not to mention the fortification-piercing bombs such as KAB-500Kr and KAB-1500 bomb.The F-16, with its greater payload of fuel, can stay longer in the air than the MiG-29M / M2 as well as its greater carrying capacity for munitions. It also helps in the fact that the navigation and guidance electronics are more advanced, especially in the newer versions such as the Block 52, and it is distinguished in offensive operations and bombing, and the electronics of the munitions themselves It outperforms its Russian counterpart, giving greater steering capability and accuracy.The MiG-29M/M2 excels well in air engagement operations thanks to its flexibility, high maneuverability, and the diversity of its air-to-air missiles in ranges and guidance, while in air operations, the F-16 excels, making both of them complement what the other lacks.The F-16 serves with more than 200 fighters, and the Mih-29M / M2 serves with 52 fighters.