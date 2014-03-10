Quality standard labs being established to globalise Pakistani products: PM

ByPrime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government was focusing on the establishment of quality standard laboratories to promote Pakistani products at international level.Chairing a meeting with prominent businessmen from various sectors, he said the government was paying special attention to the introduction of technology and innovations in agriculture and other fields.Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Industries Minister Hammad Azhar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill and Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bukhari were present on the occasion.The entrepreneurs who also attended the meeting hailed from information technology, sports goods, fashion and textiles, beauty industry, Pak wheels and other business sectors.The members of the delegation shared their experiences, highlighted the impact of the government’s business-friendly policies and put forward their proposals to further improve the country’s business environment.The prime minister told the delegation that it was among the government’s foremost priorities to promote business activities, incentivize the businesses, and create a conducive environment by removing the hurdles.Mentioning the government’s facilitation measures like the ease of doing business, online approval system and provision of easy loans, the prime minister said the young entrepreneurs excelling in their respective fields were the assets for the country.The government is committed to taking all-out measures for facilitation of such entrepreneurs, he added.-----------------