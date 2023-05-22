Quality of life in U.S. in freefall, China's rising

Bio​

William Briggs is a political economist whose special areas of interest lies in Marxist political theory. He has been, variously, a teacher, journalist, and political activist. He lived and worked in Moscow during the last years of the Soviet Union. Decades later he completed a PhD that defended classical Marxist theory. He writes for the blogsite/Newsletter Pearls and Irritations on International Politics. He lives in Melbourne, Australia, where he is affiliated to Deakin University.