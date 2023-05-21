Quality of life in U.S. in freefall, China's rising

The Chinese government



The Chinese government is authoritarian, meritocratic and patriotic.



And its culture is that of Confucius



Western Mental Software, on the other hand, is shaped by Aramaic pamphlets.



Aramaic pamphlets that establish a radical distinction between "a people (of chiefs/lords)" and "the people of the land" ("am ha'eretz")



And this Mental Software works on a local scale and on a global scale.



It is funny that one of the heads of Israeli intelligence in "Our colonial project" (Jabotinsky) asked in public:



-why Washington is obsessed with China, I do not understand.



Haha