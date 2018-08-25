Quality of Education in Turkey

Education system pretty much changes completely after a new party is elected. All of them try to devise an education plan that suits their political ideas best and it didn't change with the current government, in fact, it only got worse. It's a rather complex topic in Turkey and to a foreigner, it might be overwhelming to understand since not even we as Turkish citizens comprehend it.Lots of quality young students are disregarded and eventually taken by foreign countries. Just to give you an example a girl represented a science project to TUBITAK (The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey) and her project was rejected but she won the first price in the USA and was offered an internship at NASA. There are so many absurd examples but it's just one of them.In short, there is a great deal to say about the topic but it might get to political so I rather stay out of it