  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

Quality of Education in Turkey

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Agha Sher, Aug 25, 2018 at 7:37 PM.

    Agha Sher

    Agha Sher FULL MEMBER

    Quality education is key for the development of a country. As Turkey is continuously becoming a more developed country producing increasingly advanced products, the education system must keep pace, in order to avoid a stall in development and prosperity.

    I have been looking into the educational sector of Turkey and found worrisome results. Turkey had no higher educational institutions (eg. universities) in the global top 400, and Turkey ranked 104 in the fields of mathematics.

    These rankings are in no way sufficient for a country which seeks to develop sophisticated defence and civil equipment, counting tanks, helicopters, cars, fighter jets etc.

    I would like to ask the forum, whether Turkey is working on improving the quality of education and in turn the quality of its workforce, or is this field a dangerously neglected area?
     
    Mucahit

    Mucahit FULL MEMBER

    Education system pretty much changes completely after a new party is elected. All of them try to devise an education plan that suits their political ideas best and it didn't change with the current government, in fact, it only got worse. It's a rather complex topic in Turkey and to a foreigner, it might be overwhelming to understand since not even we as Turkish citizens comprehend it.

    Lots of quality young students are disregarded and eventually taken by foreign countries. Just to give you an example a girl represented a science project to TUBITAK (The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey) and her project was rejected but she won the first price in the USA and was offered an internship at NASA. There are so many absurd examples but it's just one of them.

    In short, there is a great deal to say about the topic but it might get to political so I rather stay out of it :)
     
    SecularNationalist

    SecularNationalist SENIOR MEMBER

    Afghans should be the last ones to criticize the education system of other countries :lol:
     
    Persian Gulf 1906

    Persian Gulf 1906 FULL MEMBER

    by this logic you cannot talk about any other country either.

    everyone has a right to observe and make comments of any country.
     
    Agha Sher

    Agha Sher FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    A worrisome mentality..
     
    Agha Sher

    Agha Sher FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Thanks for the input. However, the Turkish government must be aware that their national ambitions in defence cannot be realised without the qualified brain pool?

    Turkey should at least have a couple of universities in the very top 50 if the country should join the most advanced nations.
     
    UkroTurk

    UkroTurk SENIOR MEMBER

    Screenshot_20180825-193629.png Screenshot_20180825-193707.png Screenshot_20180825-193733.png


    Ukraine is the 45 , İran 60th, Turkey 100th.
     
    SecularNationalist

    SecularNationalist SENIOR MEMBER

    There is a difference between observing and criticizing.
    He should be worried about the terrorism exporting and bacha bazi culture in his own country.
     
