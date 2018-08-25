Quality of Education in Turkey

Quality education is key for the development of a country. As Turkey is continuously becoming a more developed country producing increasingly advanced products, the education system must keep pace, in order to avoid a stall in development and prosperity. I have been looking into the educational sector of Turkey and found worrisome results. Turkey had no higher educational institutions (eg. universities) in the global top 400, and Turkey ranked 104 in the fields of mathematics. These rankings are in no way sufficient for a country which seeks to develop sophisticated defence and civil equipment, counting tanks, helicopters, cars, fighter jets etc. I would like to ask the forum, whether Turkey is working on improving the quality of education and in turn the quality of its workforce, or is this field a dangerously neglected area?