Quaid’s mausoleum to get a new chandelier
KARACHI: The large, 80-foot-long bronze and gold-coated chandelier, which is among the major attractions at the Quaid’s mausoleum, is set to be replaced by a new one.
The existing decorative hanging is 44 years old and was a gift from China to Pakistan. The new one will be another gift from the country. The old chandelier was gifted for the Quaid’s museum in 1971, reported Express News. The symbol of grandiosity was built in four steps and 60 lights were placed inside it.
Mazar-e-Quaid resident engineer Muhammad Arif Ahmed told The Express Tribune that the grand system of lights installed in the magnificent hanging has completed its life. “We have been taking care of its cleaning procedures with care,” he said, adding that the metal used inside the old chandelier is corroding.
According to Ahmed, the new chandelier will be around the same size and weight as the existing one. Describing the structure, he said it will be bronze- and gold-plated and will be designed according to the latest 3D technology.
An 11-member delegation from the Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (BIAD) along with Wan Zhihua and Tony Yang of the Chinese consulate office visited the mausoleum on August 5, said Ahmed. He added that the Chinese team visited the mausoleum as an agreement was signed between the governments of the two countries three months ago. This was the second visit of the Chinese delegation from the BIAD. The team inspected the site and roof of the mausoleum and inspected the old chandelier. It will stay in Karachi till August 14.
The new chandelier will be built in China. When asked when the new decorative hanging is expected to be installed, Ahmed said that it might take more than seven months. “The team has informed us that the construction of the new system can take seven to eight months as latest technology will be used,” he said.
