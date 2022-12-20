Quaid's grave room rented out to couples for Rs 2.5k only, reveals Sar-e-Aam KARACHI: Sar-e-Aam, a whistle-blowing program against all the social evils, unveils another wicked act, which made the entire nation bow down the heads

KARACHI: Sar-e-Aam, a whistle-blowing program against all the social evils, unveils another wicked act, which made the entire nation bow down the heads with humility.The team of Sar-e-Aam had to pay the price for its national duty, when it was attacked and held hostage during a shoot at Mazar-e-Quaid.The team, led by the program host Iqrar-ul-Hassan, was stopped and manhandled when it attempted to shoot immoral activities at the Quaid’s mausoleum. It was discovered during a shoot that a room where Quaid’s real grave is located is reportedly rented out to couples for pursuing all their desires.The mausoleum administration got raged when Sar-e-Aam team made it into the Mazar-e-Quaid to record wrongdoings and unprincipled activities, patronized by the administration. In reaction, the authorities of the mausoleum attacked the ARY team, held them hostage and snatched all their valuables, until the issue was aired on ARY News and government high-ups took notice.Governor Sindh Dr. Ishratul Ibad has also taken notice of the incident and sought report in this regard, whereas numerous political, social figures and members of the civil society condemned the heinous crime by few people given the charge of Quaid's mausoleum.The Governor also ordered a strict action against the elements responsible of it.