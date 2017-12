This is quite true. Every district should be considerd a province.

There would be 33 punjabi provinces, 30 plus phuktoon and baloch and sindh provinces. Each district must elect 1 if small or 2 if large population, parliamentarians and senators directly.

The president should be elected directly.

This way balochi, pushtoon can easily become Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Unlike current system where only Punjab decides tge politics.

Sad to say but look at Afghanistan. They have small provinces but not provinces based on ethnicity like us.

In Pakistan we almost wear same clothes, we all are Muslims. Have similar traditions with only little difference. The only difference used to be language which has now been gracefully settled. Everyone is proud of their own language yet everyone can speak Urdu.

Even most hardliners now chose to speak Urdu .

There are stupid people who have been fighting against this system for ever, but if not now, in future it would come, because it is the only solution.

Current democracy has desperately failed.

We need democracy just with a different style. There is nothing wrong with that.

In Pakistan people really fear change. It is about time we start floating tge idea to be implemented in next decade.

