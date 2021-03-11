Quad tightens rare-earth cooperation to counter China

F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 7,209
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
TOKYO -- The U.S., Australia, Japan, and India are on the verge of joining hands to build a rare-earth procurement chain to counter the dominance China plays in supplying these crucial elements to makers of everything from smartphones to high-performance motors to EV batteries.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/In...htens-rare-earth-cooperation-to-counter-China
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/In...htens-rare-earth-cooperation-to-counter-China