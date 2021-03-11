What's new

Quad tightens rare-earth cooperation to counter China

vi-va

Do whatever you want, I am tired of those kind of bull$hit.

Keep doing, keep failing.

One dollar one vote in US, such a loser.
 
S10

I really hope QUAD and Five Eyes no longer import rare earths from China. It's a highly polluting industry and we shouldn't be exporting them.
 
