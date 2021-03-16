What's new

QUAD, Pakistan and China

I am not great at writing articles or starting threads based on my opinion so forgive my mistakes. So lets start.

QUAD have become a reality. Right now the countries in it are USA, Australia, Japan, and India. Soon South Korea can or will join it. And although Indonesia plans to stay neutral but it has serious issues with China also. In fact even Vietnam come jump in and become part of QUAD. In short China is getting surrounded. Yes China has huge Navy and Air Force, still its enemies are no small powers. They are huge powers with huge budgets and have the will to spend on defence and are determined take on China. To counter this threat China needs allies, and let's be frank, right now China has only one true ally and in fact always had only one ally or let say a strategic ally which is Pakistan.

Pakistan is not only the flagship country for China's belt and road initiative but also a strong military ally of China. In the past our defence corporation was limited to Air Force and Army mainly. But due to CPEC we have started to focus on our Navy also. But due to QUAD, China is getting surrounded and one of the main country part of QUAD is our arch rival India. Therefore China's best bet to counter QUAD or at least taking India out of picture is to help Pakistan improve its Navy. Yes 4 Type 54 A and 8 submarines are great start, but to keep India busy on our side we would need much bigger Navy. Even Ballistic Missile carrying nuclear submarines and Destroyers like Type 52 D. A very strong Pakistan Navy is must to keep China's energy route from open specially the one in Persian region.

@Rashid Mahmood @Horus @Tipu7 @Areesh @Arsalan @ajpirzada @Horus @SQ8 @Windjammer @Dazzler
 
Great idea, but who will bear the costs for developing and then maintaining a very strong Pakistan Navy as you suggest, and under what terms? Nothing is for free in international geopolitics.
 
As of now it's just chest thumping and posturing, and nothing more. I would like to see how Saudi Arabia and UAE will help QUAD in the long run. Saudi Arabia just rescue Austrialia by buying 660,000 tons of Barley after Australia-China trade dispute.
I think we will be ok as long as we stay the course of building infrastructure, improving economy, paying off our debts and focus on our foreign policy.
 
South Korea will not join QUAD and has actually threatened to pull out of various pacts over its high tensions with Japan.
QUAD isn’t a feasible pact, when nations within it have multiple disputes with their own neighbours, who ironically want to form a front against China who bullies neighbours from their own perspective.
Like I’ve stated;
Australia too small to fight.
Japan too old to fight.
India too many to fight.
US can it really be bothered to fight.
 
Quad is not to fight china in a direct conflict but to keep china in check. With quad shaping up, soon china will have combined enemy spread across its land and sea borders.

China has a formidable navy to challenge anyone close to its coast, but its still far away from challenging anyone beyond 1st island chain, where QUAD will strangle her
 
