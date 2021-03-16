QUAD, Pakistan and China

I am not great at writing articles or starting threads based on my opinion so forgive my mistakes. So lets start.QUAD have become a reality. Right now the countries in it are USA, Australia, Japan, and India. Soon South Korea can or will join it. And although Indonesia plans to stay neutral but it has serious issues with China also. In fact even Vietnam come jump in and become part of QUAD. In short China is getting surrounded. Yes China has huge Navy and Air Force, still its enemies are no small powers. They are huge powers with huge budgets and have the will to spend on defence and are determined take on China. To counter this threat China needs allies, and let's be frank, right now China has only one true ally and in fact always had only one ally or let say a strategic ally which is Pakistan.Pakistan is not only the flagship country for China's belt and road initiative but also a strong military ally of China. In the past our defence corporation was limited to Air Force and Army mainly. But due to CPEC we have started to focus on our Navy also. But due to QUAD, China is getting surrounded and one of the main country part of QUAD is our arch rival India. Therefore China's best bet to counter QUAD or at least taking India out of picture is to help Pakistan improve its Navy. Yes 4 Type 54 A and 8 submarines are great start, but to keep India busy on our side we would need much bigger Navy. Even Ballistic Missile carrying nuclear submarines and Destroyers like Type 52 D. A very strong Pakistan Navy is must to keep China's energy route from open specially the one in Persian region.