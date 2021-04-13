Quad is perceived by Russia as Anti-Russian Military Alliance says Putin Confidant Nikonov

It seems, Russian Foreign minister Lavrov’s visit has sent shockwaves throughout Indian establishment (25:20). This journalist indicates Indians feel the need to be reassured Russia hasn’t picked sides between China and India (14:42), while India doesn’t want Russia to penalize India for aiding with the US in an alliance that Russia perceived as anti-Russian (discussion on this starts at 12:29, but focused on after 16:40)He recommends India to resolve its border dispute with China, similar to Russian resolving its border dispute with China (where Russia gave up the primary island in dispute), much to the shock of the Indian interviewer.Russia perceives that the US considers China and Russia as Enemy Number 1 and Number 2, in different order considering which document from the US establishment you are reading. “Russia takes the world as it is.”The Russian interviewee says the current situation is worse then the Cold War (19:35). If India rebuffs Biden for calling Putin a killer it will be a signal they are trying to mend this rift with Russia. (26:00)Russian outreach to Pakistan should be seen a way to get India back and out of US Alliance. (Specifically mentioned 25:20, and again at 27:20 “We are for India in every aspect” , “Pakistan is not on Russia’s Political Map at all”). Despite all the bad blood with the US, Russia will continue support the US presence in Afghanistan and the Russians don’t foresee Americans leaving anytime soon. (28:30)If Pakistan is to engage with Russia in a more substantial manner, it should be overwhelmingly civilians and economic. Military cooperation should not extend to buying whole fighter jets but would be best left to acquiring small arms, sub-systems and civilian versions of military equipment like the Mi-171 Helicopters.