Quad is a publicity stunt - Here is why

I have been doubting Quad but it is finally confirmed that it is in fact a publicity stunt. Japan sort of publically confirmed to standing down on Taiwan defense and in my honest opinion for good reasons. Who is left the Americans they are also unwilling to engage and to be honest it seems like everyone is scared of China in this so-called Quad. Japan and the US are legitimately afraid of China the statements coming out lately and standing down from sending envoys to Taiwan says alot.

India was the only stupid enough water-carrier who they wanted to feed to the wolf but it got quickly smacked double folded not only by China also by Pakistan on the rebound. Who is left Australia is the only standing Quad member who seems to be commited via media confrontations.

Quad was a publicity stunt to begin with and it caught attention and some people went with it. South Korea has also for some reason been oddly silent in the event of the rampaging chinese noise.

I am even suspecting that the US may have accepted to stand completely down and surrendered to china behind the scenes.
 
In a 2021 joint statement, "The Spirit of the Quad," Quad members described "a shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific," and a "rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas," which Quad members state are needed to counter Chinese maritime claims. The Quad pledged to respond to COVID-19,[7] and held a first Quad Plus meeting that included representatives from New Zealand, South Korea and Vietnam to work on its response to it.[7][8][9] Widely viewed as intending to curb "China's growing power," the Quad's joint statement drew criticism from China's foreign ministry, which said the Quad "openly incites discord" among regional powers in Asia.[10]
Quad has Nothing to do with TW issues or they just simply skip TW issues cos economic sanctions are enough to contain CN.
 
Vietnam seems to be very vigilante but the remaining one in this Quad are frauds who imho are way to much intimidated by China militarily. They can't envision themselves positively against China in the event of conflict this is why the intimidation has settled in with them. The fear is real.

The US generals and all experts will tell you that there is less then 10% chance victory against china. They have already lost morally. The fear with them is real. They try to pick themselves up in the media but they surrendered intellectually they know it is unwinnable
 
Once India gets into an alliance it becomes farce or disastrous! NAM, SSARC etc. As for the Indo-Soviet pact, it became disastrous for the USSR for it immensely helped India in the East Pak fiasco.....
 
VN got a huge benefit from US CN trade war, many investors (Luxshare, Foxconn, CN auto part suppliers etc) shift their factories to VN to avoid 25% tariff, so we will respond to Quad very carefully.

But the others only gain benefits when CN collapse like Soviet, so of course they will take more strong actions to push CN to collapse :pop:
 
