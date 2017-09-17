Quad is a publicity stunt - Here is why

I have been doubting Quad but it is finally confirmed that it is in fact a publicity stunt. Japan sort of publically confirmed to standing down on Taiwan defense and in my honest opinion for good reasons. Who is left the Americans they are also unwilling to engage and to be honest it seems like everyone is scared of China in this so-called Quad. Japan and the US are legitimately afraid of China the statements coming out lately and standing down from sending envoys to Taiwan says alot.



India was the only stupid enough water-carrier who they wanted to feed to the wolf but it got quickly smacked double folded not only by China also by Pakistan on the rebound. Who is left Australia is the only standing Quad member who seems to be commited via media confrontations.



Quad was a publicity stunt to begin with and it caught attention and some people went with it. South Korea has also for some reason been oddly silent in the event of the rampaging chinese noise.



I am even suspecting that the US may have accepted to stand completely down and surrendered to china behind the scenes.



China's recent world tour visiting foreign countries could be indicting to this