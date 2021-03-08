Quad alliance countering China doomed to fail due to member’s 'all-for-self' attitudes

UK proxy war using puppets in Canberra, Ottawa, Tokyo, Washington, New Delhi. New Zealand voters signaled they don't want to be part of UK/US conflict and warmongering.



The lowly and weak Oz behind the curtain is afraid to be unmasked. Using Quad to attack enemies.



Shipyard diplomacy. If China is insulted, open up another military shipyard. Chinese population and economy can support around 50 shipyards in total by 2030. Conflict is not the answer, building up well beyond the strength of enemies is.