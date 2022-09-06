QN202 micro missile made by China

​

​

The mini missile made by China is known as the "sniper nemesis", and the United States is also jealous this time.​

But now there is a kind of missile that is cheap, and even every ordinary soldier can carry

A missile weighs about 1 kilogram and has a caliber of 40 millimeters. Although its size is small, its range can reach 2 kilometers,

As mentioned earlier, the QN-202 micro missile carried by the Army is guided by a computer, while the QN-202 micro missile carried by the UAV uses a semi-laser guidance method.

but the US "Lance" missile requires two people to operate together

Not only the application of micro-missiles, but also the economic development, and the design and birth of a series of high-tech products, have made China's military strength stronger and stronger. This has made the Chinese people more confident and ethnic. Sense of happiness, we can see that the strength of the country is steadily improving at the same time, and we believe that our country will get better and better!

Therefore, the combat environment we face now is also Becomes more complicated. Whether it is a crowded city or a sparsely populated mountainous area, it may become a battlefield for small-scale operations.But on a battlefield like a city, large-scale military weapons cannot be used for combat, because this will threaten the lives of the people and cause devastating damage to some buildings that are difficult to repair.Therefore, in order to deal with the current situation of various small-scale operations, we must have weapons that can be used by individual soldiers to avoid personnel panic and economic losses. Under such demand and social background, China's QN-202 micro The missile came into being.In recent years, China has exhibited a QN-202 individual missile at the Zhuhai Air Show.as long as you lock the target, you can automatically run towards the target. Since the QN-202 micro missile is small enough and the number of bombs carried is moderate, it can accurately hit the enemy when using the QN-202, and the price of a missile only costs about 30,000 yuan .This is mainly because general missiles are expensive, and each missile has an expensive guidance head. However, on this miniature missile, traditional guidance methods are not used. It is not infrared guidance or TV guidance, but It can remember the target image through microcomputer and image recognition technology, and it can use pneumatic rudder to correct the course during its flight, and finally it can hit the target.In addition to the small size of the missile itself, the missile's carrying device is also very streamlined. As long as a backpack can carry six missiles, soldiers will not cause too much burden when they move on the battlefield.Although the current means of transportation are very developed, China still has weight-bearing long-distance running training in the army training, because this can exercise the military's endurance when carrying heavy objects.Although it is necessary to increase the weight as much as possible to improve endurance in training, how to reduce their load is the most important issue to consider during the formal combatIn addition, China's QN-202 micro missile has a huge advantage, that is, the QN-202 WeChat missileused by individual soldiers on the ground,indrones, which can directly execute missiles. Launch mission.This not only improves the combat capability of the QN-202 micro-missile, but also provides a variety of combat space imagination, which can reduce the casualty rate of our soldiers during combat.Because the weight of the QN-202 micro missile is very light, so the UAV loading this micro missile will not become a pressure,However, the guidance method of the QN-202 micro missile designed for UAV carrying is different from that of the flying missile designed for army carrying.Compared with the far-infrared guidance method, the semi-laser guidance method can ensure that the accuracy of the miniature missile design is not affected, and its cost is lower than that of the far-infrared guidance method.In addition to China, the United States also has micro-missiles. The micro-missiles of the United States are named "Lance". It is only one kilogram, but it is different from Chinese missiles in that it is not infrared-guided.. The power of China's QN-202 micro missile is similar,In this way, it seems that American missiles are more advanced than Chinese missiles. The reason for the difference in size is that the American "Lance" missile uses a semi-active laser irradiation system, while China uses a computer system. So it seems that China's The missile is much more advanced than the US "Lance" micro missile.Because China's missiles are more convenient to operate, if you want to attack the enemy on the battlefield, China's micro missiles only need one person to operate and you can attack the target,This gap is very large on the battlefield. The design of one-person operation of Chinese missiles improves the efficiency of launching missiles and the survival rate of the launchers.The American "Lance" missile and China's QN-202 micro missile are of great practical value in actual combat, because they are small in weight and can be easily carried in battle, although there is no way to attack heavy armored weapons. , But can be used to attack targets such as some bunker firepower points.After the use of micro-missiles, if the infantry unit encounters a weaker local target, it can no longer use heavy armored weapons and air attacks, and directly defeat the target through the strike of the infantry. If it is used on a large scale, the infantry can be improved. The overall combat effectiveness.After the "Lance" micro missile was developed, someone once proposed that the micro missile can hunt snipers or replace snipers. Does it really have this function? I believe everyone also understands the power of a sniper. In many TV shots, snipers often appear. Snipers can not only perform assassination missions in special periods, but they can also attack the main force in hidden parts during war.In the past, there was a saying that a sniper can be equivalent to the strength of a regiment. It seems that if you encounter a sniper during land operations, it will indeed cause the Chinese army to suffer a relatively large loss, and the sniper When fighting alone, it has such a powerful force. If the armored vehicles of the army are added, it will be difficult to deal with it by conventional methods, and it will also cause large-scale destruction to our armed forces.However, the use of the U.S. "Lance" missile to kill snipers was denied by relevant experts. They believed that although the U.S. "Lance" missile was relatively mature, it could only be used on the battlefield due to operational problems. The role of support is not so threatening when facing a sniper, and there is no fatal damage to the sniper.Because you want to launch the "Lance" missile, you need to irradiate the target with a laser first, but the missile launcher must first irradiate the enemy sniper with the laser. When the sniper finds the laser, he can shoot quickly. Come to attack the launcher, this will lead to the possibility of hunting and killing snipers with "Lance" miniature missiles, and it is also very easy to be counter-killed by snipers.China's combat experience is not rich, especially the army has less actual combat. Therefore, China now has the blessing of Q N-202, a micro missile, which can attack ordinary land enemies. I believe that China's combat methods can be more abundant. This allows China to be more confident when facing international military challenges.Although this QN-202 micro missile has not been widely popularized yet, because the cost of the QN-202 micro missile is lower than other missiles, and this micro missile is still so competitive, so in the People's Liberation Army The popularization is believed to be just around the corner. Here, I hope that Chinese scientific researchers can make further progress and make more QN-202 micro missiles, a series of high-tech weapons, which will be better popularized in the army. Thereby enhancing China's military power.