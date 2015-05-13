What's new

Qinghai province, where Dalai Lama was born. Another Tibet?

Taktser in Qinghai province is where the Dalai Lama was born in 1935, Many argue that Qinghai was traditionally part of Tibet proper and China carved it out to make it a seperate province to weaken Tibet, but the fact is that Qinghai was made a seperate province hundreds of years ago.
Qinghai was placed under separate administration in 1724 by the Qing dynasty (1668–1911/12). During the Qing period immigrants from the east settled in Qinghai, and Chinese political and cultural influence in the region increased. Qinghai was made a province of China in 1928.

Today's Qinghai. Xining city, captial of Qinghai province, looks no much difference from eastern cities in China.

 
