Qingdao held its annual 3-week-long beer festival earlier this month

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Qingdao on June 9 and 10
|Central & South Asia
|33
|S
|Officials and businesspeople from China and Japan signed 20 projects valued at RMB3.5 bln in Qingdao
|China & Far East
|5
|Stunning night view captured by a photographer at the Qingdao Qianwan Container Terminal.
|China & Far East
|1
|S
|Foxconn to Build New Chip Plant in China’s Qingdao
|China & Far East
|2
|Foxconn steps up semiconductor plans with deal to build a new base in Qingdao
|China & Far East
|4
|U.S. expert lauds Qingdao's efforts towards global venture capital center
|China & Far East
|0
|Night Qingdao 2017· prosperous The Night of Tsingtao2017: Glory
|China & Far East
|0
|Bangladesh warship arrives in Qingdao for PLA Navy celebrations
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|0
|Singapore's SS Stalwart arrives in Qingdao ahead of PLA Navy anniversary celebrations
|China & Far East
|0
|Qingdao: A “Little Europe” in China
|General Photos & Multimedia
|2