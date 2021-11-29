QAU students mocking founding father

PakSarZameen47
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 23, 2021
- 127
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
What a disgrace, how have marxists managed to infiltrate universities so deeply? This is dangerous as they are brainwashing the youth
You mean to say that a couple of us PDF'rs, with our pet german shepards would have been able to make these ***** run for their lives?what is sadder is the dismal crowd these otherwise "F-" grade jokers gathered.
they are saying its mental brainwashing of society through our textbooks, and personality cult of Mr.JinnahI don't understand what is going on here, can someone explain?
yup...You mean to say that a couple of us PDF'rs, with our pet german shepards would have been able to make these ***** run for their lives?
or IMF, World Bank, or Asian Development BankIf you reject these sponsered imported idiology they will use 'GSP + status' or 'FATF'.
Even with the might of armed forces we can't because their backers and sponsers got us by the balls.You mean to say that a couple of us PDF'rs, with our pet german shepards would have been able to make these ***** run for their lives?
I do agree that our education system is obsolete, but there should be more amicable ways of putting your point across, then insulting someone we deeply love and respect.i disagree with the line they selected but yes our gov written history is BS . pakistan need real history . and they have every right to say whatever its democratic free country .
and who is stopping them... hey shouldn't be stoppedi disagree with the line they selected but yes our gov written history is BS . pakistan need real history . and they have every right to say whatever its democratic free country .