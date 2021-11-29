What's new

QAU students mocking founding father

P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
127
0
152
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Universities now teach kids to hate Pak and founders, as usual state is asleep. There are so many issues that no one does anything about, its very worrying
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,337
4
4,383
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
These are organized and sponsered thought process.

It's called American import of anarchy in a nicely packaged terms namely 'democracy' and 'freedom of expression'.

They use this to influence and control countries where military might is not an option. Corrode the society and spread anarchy from within.

If you reject these sponsered imported idiology they will use 'GSP + status' or 'FATF'.

They are working overtime to destroy the last remaining defense that is the security apparatus, religion and nationalism.
 
F

flameboard

FULL MEMBER
Sep 6, 2010
1,472
0
767
Problematic if it's actually what OP says, but it could mean a lot of different things. Doesn't necessarily have mean they're making fun of the Quad-E-Azm. To me it seems like they're trying to make fun of the education system. The teacher running around makes me think that. They might as well have said Alif say Aik, Bay say Ballah. This needs context before rushing to conclusions

Say something like that in India you're dead. They even killed Gandhi because they thought his ideas were problematic.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,839
-2
2,986
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
YEH MULK Qaid-E-AZAM KI ANTHAK MHANAT KA WAJA SE HASIL HUA HAI

Goddamn it YES,YES,YES and 100 times yes
this statement is 100% correct and it will continue to be that way until the end of times

Karlo jo karna hai
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,337
4
4,383
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Blacklight said:
You mean to say that a couple of us PDF'rs, with our pet german shepards would have been able to make these ***** run for their lives?
Click to expand...
Even with the might of armed forces we can't because their backers and sponsers got us by the balls.

We are a cog in a greater game especially their designs to use India against China. They are working towards regime change, someone who can do their bidding and neutralize the influence/reach of our security apparatus. Render our state a subordinate and passify it against regional power ( their planned) India.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,227
2
122,190
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
i disagree with the line they selected but yes our gov written history is BS . pakistan need real history . and they have every right to say whatever its democratic free country .
 
Blacklight

Blacklight

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 9, 2017
2,646
10
8,617
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Imran Khan said:
i disagree with the line they selected but yes our gov written history is BS . pakistan need real history . and they have every right to say whatever its democratic free country .
Click to expand...
I do agree that our education system is obsolete, but there should be more amicable ways of putting your point across, then insulting someone we deeply love and respect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom