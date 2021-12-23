QAU students kidnapped by ethnic student unions

PakSarZameen47
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 23, 2021
- 192
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
5 students from JI QAU student wing have been kidnapped by ethnic student wings. Are universities for studying or?
JI , MQM , JUI , ANP , PPPP in haramkhoro ne universities aur colleges ko apni maa ka sasural banaya hua hai...
Why is this happening in our universities? Why are political parties allowed to bring their divisive politics onto campus?Jamiat boys need to do what they are extremely good at. These protests are useless
Beat the hell out of boys belonging to these ethnic councils. Break their bones and bodies
These ethnic councils are a nursery of ethnofascism in Pakistan. Several BLA terrorists were part of these ethnic counsels. They live and breath racismWhy is this happening in our universities? Why are political parties allowed to bring their divisive politics onto campus?
The kidnapped Jamiet guy was from the mentioned groups...Must be either Baloch or Pashtuns.
Primitive savages.