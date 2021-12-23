What's new

QAU students kidnapped by ethnic student unions

JI , MQM , JUI , ANP , PPPP in haramkhoro ne universities aur colleges ko apni maa ka sasural banaya hua hai...
 
Ethno cammunists fighting it out with isalmists in universities is old as time itself
They're gangsters and have nothing to do with academics
Chu*** hai bus or kuch nahi, laanti 30 y/o "students"
 
Jamiat boys need to do what they are extremely good at. These protests are useless

Beat the hell out of boys belonging to these ethnic councils. Break their bones and bodies
 
Why is this happening in our universities? Why are political parties allowed to bring their divisive politics onto campus?
 
These ethnic councils are a nursery of ethnofascism in Pakistan. Several BLA terrorists were part of these ethnic counsels. They live and breath racism

Just because state is sleeping doesn't mean that Jamiat guys also tolerate their bullsh!t. They need to do what they are good at. Beat these guys blue again and again
 
