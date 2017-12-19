Qatar’s Race for Air Power

Qatar just announced the increase in the Rafales order from 24 to 36. They will get the first examples starting this year.

This has been discussed for a long time ago on PakDef back in the day, but I think Pakistan should do whatever is possible to keep the IAF from inducting the Mirage 2000-5s of the QAF, even if it means buying them for itself. Such a buy could down the road lead to acquiring the ones operated by UAE as well and in the face of not being able to get additional F-16s, would provide Pakistan with a complementary fighter that has been upgraded over the years and is on par, if not better than the PAF F-16s.