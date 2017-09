Qatar’s praise for Iran turns Arab League summit into shouting match

There were strong words at the Arab Foreign Ministers meeting in Cairo yesterday

The bitter dispute between Gulf states and Qatar threatened to deepen amid a slanging match between rival ministers over the status of Iran.Qatar’s foreign minister used a fiery opening statement at an Arab League summit to praise Iran, the regional foe of Saudia Arabia, as an “honourable country”.Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi said links between Doha and Tehran had warmed since the Gulf’s Sunni states had imposed a blockade on his tiny kingdom some 100 days ago. Saudi Arabia and its Sunni allies, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of funding terrorism and supporting Shia Iran.The dispute was not on the agenda for the Arab League meeting in Cairo. However, Mr Muraikhi used his opening speech on Tuesday to lash out at the treatment of Qatar meted out by its Sunni neighbours.He accused the Saudi-led alliance of trying to push a regime change in the tiny gas-rich state and denounced its critics as “rabid dogs”. He said the three-month boycott had even isolated the country's animals. "Even the animals were not spared, you sent them out savagely,” Mr Muraikhi said, referring to the thousands of camels left stranded on the border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia after borders were closed. “Rabid dogs” were waging a media campaign against Doha, he added.The meeting quickly descended into a shouting match between Mr Muraikhi and Ahmed al-Qattan, Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the Arab League, who hit back at Mr Muraikhi's comments praising long-term foe Iran.Other ministers tried to silence the meeting. The exchanges, one of the most heated since the crisis erupted in June, dampened hopes of a swift resolution.It is 100 days since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar. The four nations expelled Qatari citizens and closed all air, land and sea borders with Qatar, sparking the worst crisis in the Gulf since Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.They gave Qatar just ten days to meet a 13-point list of demands, including closing its flagship news network Al-Jazeera and severing ties with groups like the Muslim Brotherhood.Facing dwindling supplies and zero trade, Qatar has turned to Iran, Oman and Turkey for imported goods and alternate trade routes.The West had hoped mediation efforts headed by Kuwait would result in a speedy denouement. President Trump, who previously accused Qatar of being a “high-level funder” of terrorism, offered to mediate last week.But tensions reached breaking point yesterday when Mr Muraikhi accused Saudi Arabia of wanting to depose the Emir of Qatar and replace him with their own choice from the ruling family.Mr al-Qattan said Mr Muraikhi’s comments were improper and said Qatar would regret siding with Iran. “Saudi Arabia will never resort to such cheap methods and we don't want to change the regime, but you must also know that the kingdom can do anything it wants, God willing,” said the Saudi envoy.