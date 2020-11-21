Qatar’s New Musherib-Class OPV Starts Sea Trials

The first ship-in-class "Musherib" (Q 61) offshore patrol vessel (OPV) started sea trials off Fincantieri’s Muggiano shipyard, where the vessel has been built, on 25 March 2021. The event marked another milestone in the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) fleet renewal and empowering program, in which the Italian shipbuilder acts as main contractor.

About Musherib-class OPV