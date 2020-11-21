Qatar’s New Air Defense Corvette Starts Sea Trials

A new major milestone in the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) fleet renewal and empowering program was reached by Fincantieri shipbuilding group on 18 November, when the First-of-Class (FoC) "Al Zubarah" (F 101) multirole corvette conducted the first seagoing out of Fincantieri’s Muggiano shipyard, where the vessel has been built.

