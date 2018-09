GIANTsasquatch said: ↑ Click to expand...



80% of all the native Qataris are originally from modern-day KSA (mostly Najd but not only), including the royal family, with the last 10-20% being from Yemen. Obviously there is some foreign admixture too.



Since recorded history began in the region and thus the world (as the Arab world is the oldest recorded region as this is where writing emerged), and throughout 98% of that time period, what is today Qatar has been part of empires, caliphates, kingdoms, sultanates, emirates, sheikdoms and imamates centered in what is today KSA or ruled by people from what is today KSA.



Not only that the House of Saud actually ruled what is modern-day Qatar.



Well, states come and go. That is not the central point, aside from being a factually correct conclusion.



The main point is that the Al-Thani regime is a traitorous regime that works against the interests of the GCC, conspire against it and harms the interests of the wider Arab world. It has acted, since 1995, on and off, as a tumor within the body.