Qatar’s 2nd Al Zubarah-Class Air Defense Corvette Launched By Fincantieri

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri announced on 13 February that the technical launch of the corvette “Damsah” and the keel laying of “Sumaysimah”, respectively the second and fourth of the Al Zubarah-class air defence corvettes for Qatar took place at the Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard.

About Qatar’s contract with Fincantieri

Al Zubarah-class specifications

Al Zubarah-class corvette weapon systems

Al Zubarah-class corvette combat management system

Al Zubarah-class corvette sensor systems