Qatari Navy amphibious ships set sail for Doha

Qatari Navy amphibious ships set sail for Doha.

4 different ships, 1 Fast Amphibious Ship (LCT), 2 Mechanized Landing Crafts (LCM) and 1 Vehicle and Personnel Landing Vehicle (LCVP) were loaded onto the heavy lift ship and left Istanbul.

In 2020, Anadolu Shipyard and Barzan Holdings signed a contract for the construction of landing assets to meet the demands of the Qatari Emiri Navy. Anadolu Shipyard is building one LCT (Landing Craft Tank), two 40-meter LCM (Landing Craft Mechanized 40), and one 15.7-meter LCVP (Landing Craft Vehicle & Personnel) under the terms of the contract.

About LCT FUWARAIT (QL-80):

Artistic image of the LCT

The LCT Fuwarait has an overall length of 80 meters and a beam of 11.7 meters, and it has a displacement of approximately 1150 tons. The main source of power is provided by two diesel engines (2 x 12V175D-ML 2400 kW each), which propel two shafts and allow the vessel to reach top speeds of more than 20 knots (18 knots when fully loaded).


The LCT is staffed by a total of 25 people. On its 400 square meter vehicle deck, it will be capable of carrying three main battle tanks, as well as military vehicles of various types and sizes, or 260 fully equipped troops.


Fuwarait will be armed with two 30 mm guns and two 12.7 mm STAMP guns, both manufactured by Aselsan. It will feature an electrooptic system, a navigation radar equipped with WECDIS, and communication systems.


With a range of more than 1,500 nautical miles, the LCT FUWAIRIT can remain at sea for up to 7 days without replenishment.

