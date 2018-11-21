What's new

Qatari military Aircrafts and Personnel to be deployed in Turkey

With the aforementioned Technical Regulation, which was prepared in accordance with the principle of developing activities based on friendship and cooperation between Turkey and Qatar

in order to contribute to the training and experience of Qatari military pilots, military aircraft and personnel can temporarily use Turkish airspace and airbases together with their equipment

and in this context, Turkey It is aimed to determine the rules, principles, responsibilities and needs regarding the obligations of the elements of the State of Qatar with the support of the host country to be provided by Qatar


Technical Arrangement between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the State of Qatar on the Temporary Deployment of Qatari Military Aircraft and Support Personnel in the Territory of the Republic of Turkey
1624282077767.png



The Permanent Diplomatic Flight Permit (DDUI) number allocated annually is used in accordance with the principles determined for the entry and exit of Qatari aircrafts into Turkish Airspace. The said DDUI is renewed every year. It starts with the DDUI KAT/001 issued for the year 2020.


The number of aircraft to be deployed cannot be more than 36 and the number of personnel cannot be more than 250
1624281990352.png


F-15QA
1624279548075.png


RAFALE
1624281384131.png



Qatari F-15s , Rafales and Turkish F-16s can protect balance of power against Egyptian - Greek F-16s , Rafales , SU-35s

to protect Turkish EEZ in the Eastern Mediterranean


also Qatar-Turkey can deploy military equipments in Libya without any problem

-- C-17 strategic transport Aircrafts
-- A400M strategic transport Aircrafts
-- E-7T AEWC
-- KC-135 air refueling Tankers
-- F-15QA
-- RAFALE
-- F-16C
 
