Qatari military Aircrafts and Personnel to be deployed in Turkey

Katar askeri hava araçları ve personelleri Türkiye’de konuşlanacak 2 Mart 2021 tarihinde Doha'da, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Hükümeti adına Genelkurmay Başkanı Org. Yaşar GÜLER ve Katar devleti hükümeti adına Genelkurmay

With the aforementioned Technical Regulation, which was prepared in accordance with the principle of developing activities based on friendship and cooperation between Turkey and Qatarin order to contribute to the training and experience of Qatari military pilots, military aircraft and personnel can temporarily use Turkish airspace and airbases together with their equipmentand in this context, Turkey It is aimed to determine the rules, principles, responsibilities and needs regarding the obligations of the elements of the State of Qatar with the support of the host country to be provided by QatarTechnical Arrangement between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the State of Qatar on the Temporary Deployment of Qatari Military Aircraft and Support Personnel in the Territory of the Republic of TurkeyThe Permanent Diplomatic Flight Permit (DDUI) number allocated annually is used in accordance with the principles determined for the entry and exit of Qatari aircrafts into Turkish Airspace. The said DDUI is renewed every year. It starts with the DDUI KAT/001 issued for the year 2020.The number of aircraft to be deployed cannot be more than 36 and the number of personnel cannot be more than 250F-15QARAFALE