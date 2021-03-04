Qatari & Iraqi Airforce Personal Visit PAC Kamra

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 35,187
- 164
- Country
-
- Location
-
Well i believe Iraq has bought the Super Mashaq and Qatari Airchief reportedly is very interested in Thunder Bravo.They all visit but buy western equipment ..
@Windjammer , i hope some of this materializes. Is there a prospect of Iran buying JF17 once sanctions are lifted. and Any word on Egypt, Malaysia and Turkey ?Well i believe Iraq has bought the Super Mashaq and Qatari Airchief reportedly is very interested in Thunder Bravo.