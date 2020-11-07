What's new

Qatari Emir congratulates President elect Biden on election win

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. election.

“Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. My best wishes to the people of the United States and I look forward to working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries,” Qatar’s Emir tweeted on Saturday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1325146119291113474
 
