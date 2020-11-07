Qatari Emir congratulates President elect Biden on election win

Qatar Emir congratulates Biden on election win - Tweet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. election.

CAIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning the U.S. election.“Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. My best wishes to the people of the United States and I look forward to working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries,” Qatar’s Emir tweeted on Saturday.