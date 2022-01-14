QATARI DIPLOMAT: “WORK ONGOING WITH PAKISTAN ON JF-17 THUNDERS”

Qatar’s Consul General in Karachi has said in an interview that both countries are already working on an unspecified JF-17 Thunder project/acquisition. He further said, “Many joint ventures in defence"..
PSF had earlier reported several times throughout 2021 that Qatar is interested in procuring dual seat Block III JF-17D aircraft. Talks began in 2019.
PSF had earlier reported several times throughout 2021 that Qatar is interested in procuring dual seat Block III JF-17D aircraft. Talks began in 2019.