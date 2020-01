The MQ-9 Reaper drone which killed Gen. Solaimani, was launched and operated from Al Udeid air base in Qatar. According to the PM of Iraq, he was also due to meet Gen. Solaimani on the same day to meditate a Saudi-Iran compromise that would reduce the tension between these two countries.

We saw that it was Qatar who allowed this high profile anti Iran attack to take from it's territory and they are going to be paying a very high price for this action. Qatar has been acting way above it's weight lately by working as a destabilizing actor in the region and beyond. The Saudis will also welcome anything that punishes Qatar. For now, Al Udeid air base is going to take the burn. What happens to Emir Tamim, leave it for the future. As for the US, the viable option is to use tactical nukes which will open the gates of hell.

