Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament

Apr 30, 2012
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament

World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament -- a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament – a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.

In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday, Al-Thawadi was asked about the number of fatalities to migrant workers as a result of the work done in the tournament and said: “The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500.

“I don’t have the exact number, that’s something that’s been discussed. One death is too many, it’s as simple as that.”

Al-Thawadi added: “I think every year the health and safety standards on the sites are improving, at least on our sites, the World Cup sites, the ones that we’re responsible for, most definitely.”

In November 2022, a government official told CNN there had been three work-related deaths on World Cup stadiums and 37 non-work-related deaths.
 
Jul 25, 2013
Qatar government must pay compensation to the family of the death since they are the one who approve which company who get the tender to build those infrastructure

They cannot blame the companies who hire those workers

Those NGO where the migrant workers originated must file law suit to enable those families get sufficient compensation from Qatar government.
 

