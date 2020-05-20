What's new

Qatar vs UAE armed forces in war games

Just for fun lets say they clashed. You have arguably two of the best armed forces in the region from equipment to equipment. High end qualitative.. Both armies are technically locally owned and controlled but they are not local more of an International armed forces since they consist of Indonesian, Pakistanis, Emirates, Turkic, Jordanians, Qataris, Egyptians etc etc which makes them even more solid.. Who takes the cake? In your opinion? There is no population limitation here as they can recruit from endless pools and can even sustain war of attrition. Whos gonna take it in your opinion


I know this is simply a comparison and simulation of a scenario but it does not sit well with me. Its like saying what if a brother goes against his brother or sister.

i will just enjoy the YT clips and cringe at the replies xD
 
Abu Dhabi said:
I know this is simply a comparison and simulation of a scenario but it does not sit well with me. Its like saying what if a brother goes against his brother or sister.

i will just enjoy the YT clips and cringe at the replies xD
You have good point. This thread shouldn't have existed to begin with

waz said:
Come on guys these are two brother nations. I’d change the title to “war games” ?
You can change it to war games

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Both are clever folks!! They haven't built their tall buildings and employed millions of the "third world" folks to lose them....
Yes indeed. organistation is everything
 
In the last Asian cup 2019 hosted in UAE they meet in the semi-finals. Qatar beat UAE 4-0 and went on to win the Tournement in the final against Japan and also eliminating the two other major candidates for the tournement in Australia and South Korea.. We settle this on the football pitch Qatar --> UAE... Just playing around and joking here.. I agree silly thread
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Just for fun lets say they clashed. You have arguably two of the best armed forces in the region from equipment to equipment. High end qualitative.. Both armies are technically locally owned and controlled but they are not local more of an International armed forces since they consist of Indonesian, Pakistanis, Emirates, Turkic, Jordanians, Qataris, Egyptians etc etc which makes them even more solid.. Who takes the cake? In your opinion? There is no population limitation here as they can recruit from endless pools and can even sustain war of attrition. Whos gonna take it in your opinion


It’s going to be a very short war. A camel race will last longer. It will end when one Qatari or an Emirati is wounded or killed..I doubt that either army composed mostly of expat mercenaries is going to die for either country….Keep your pocket deep and deeper that is the only security that both have..
 
Ceylal said:
It’s going to be a very short war. A camel race will last longer. It will end when one Qatari or an Emirati is wounded or killed..I doubt that either army composed mostly of expat mercenaries is going to die for either country….Keep your pocket deep and deeper that is the only security that both have..
Well that reminded me of a stand-off between Qatar & Bahrain over few islands. Both armies comprised of mostly Pakistsnis. During deployment the joke among folks was that if they run away from the battle, they will be termed as traitors while if they fight & die at the hands of a fellow Pakistani serving in opposing army, it will be a dog's death.
Luckily the issue was settled through ICJ.
Anyways Saudi's as big brother of the region won't allow such thing to happen in their area of influence.
 
Ceylal said:
I doubt that either army composed mostly of expat mercenaries is going to die for either country….Keep your pocket deep and deeper that is the only security that both have..
Most of these expats have a dog in the fight since their families are located there and everything is not just money.. Do you know that the best military in the islamic history were the Mamlukis they were a slave mercenery armies from central Asia. Every single sultanate had them during the middle age from Africa, East Africa, to Borneo, Sub-continent, Spain, middle east, Europe etcetc and everywhere and every single sultanate had deployed them. Because they had no political attachment or desired the throne. As long as the king took care of him and his family he became his country and that is basically what counts for this people and lately I heard they will be nationalized and granted citizenship. It is like the US employing Afro-Americans, Latinos, Asians etc etc and every possible ethnicity and they truly fight for the US these folks.
adelphi said:
Luckily the issue was settled through ICJ.
Anyways Saudi's as big brother of the region won't allow such thing to happen in their area of influence.
this happened back in 1971? correct? that was a long time ago. half a century ago. Ofcourse Neighbouring countries would offer talks and peaceful agreement
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
Most of these expats have a dog in the fight since their families are located there and everything is not just money.. Do you know that the best military in the islamic history were the Mamlukis they were a slave mercenery armies from central Asia. Every single sultanate had them during the middle age from Africa, East Africa, to Borneo, Sub-continent, Spain, middle east, Europe etcetc and everywhere and every single sultanate had deployed them. Because they had no political attachment or desired the throne. As long as the king took care of him and his family he became his country and that is basically what counts for this people and lately I heard they will be nationalized and granted citizenship. It is like the US employing Afro-Americans, Latinos, Asians etc etc and every possible ethnicity and they truly fight for the US these folks.


this happened back in 1971? correct? that was a long time ago. half a century ago. Ofcourse Neighbouring countries would offer talks and peaceful agreement
"the best military in the islamic history were the Mamlukis"????????
Where did you get that?

Forgot the armies of Khaleed Ibn Al Walid, Salahdin Al Ayubi.. and even before them those Arab armies that have defeated 2 empires..
 
The SC said:
"the best military in the islamic history were the Mamlukis"????????
Where did you get that?

Forgot the armies of Khaleed Ibn Al Walid, Salahdin Al Ayubi.. and even before them those Arab armies that have defeated 2 empires..
I wanted to say as one of the best instead of the best. They got quite famous and recruited by Salahuddin etc etc and everyone recruited them. They had very good reputation
 
