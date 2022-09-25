Qatar-Turkey Rafale Deal

Hakikat ve Hikmet
As per the Turkish defense sources QEAF 36 Rafales and 250 personnel will be placed at various Turkish bases for the next 5 years. They will also train the Turkish pilots on these jets.
Now, the Turkish engineers and tacticians will dissect the capabilities of these jets like the way med students do to the human bodies. And, the countermeasures will be implemented in the EW routines.
Can PAF leverage this?
